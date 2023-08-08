|Surowiec
|Jednostka
|Data
|Cena
|1D
|1M
|YTD
|1Y
|Miedź spot
|USD/t
|07.08.2023
|8436,11
|-1,0%
|0,9%
|0,9%
|7,3%
|Miedź 3M
|USD/t
|07.08.2023
|8485,00
|-1,0%
|1,4%
|1,3%
|7,8%
|Ołów spot
|USD/t
|07.08.2023
|2128,75
|0,4%
|3,4%
|-8,9%
|1,6%
|Ołów 3M
|USD/t
|07.08.2023
|2138,00
|0,5%
|4,2%
|-6,8%
|3,3%
|Aluminium spot
|USD/t
|07.08.2023
|2180,25
|-0,1%
|3,8%
|-7,2%
|-10,0%
|Aluminium 3M
|USD/t
|07.08.2023
|2230,00
|-0,1%
|3,9%
|-6,2%
|-7,7%
|Cyna spot
|USD/t
|07.08.2023
|27684,00
|0,2%
|-4,2%
|11,8%
|12,5%
|Cyna 3M
|USD/t
|07.08.2023
|27756,00
|0,2%
|-2,1%
|11,9%
|13,5%
|Nikiel spot
|USD/t
|07.08.2023
|20863,00
|-1,0%
|1,2%
|-30,2%
|-5,8%
|Nikiel 3M
|USD/t
|07.08.2023
|21102,00
|-1,0%
|1,4%
|-29,8%
|-5,0%
|Cynk spot
|USD/t
|07.08.2023
|2510,00
|0,1%
|6,7%
|-16,4%
|-30,2%
|Cynk 3M
|USD/t
|07.08.2023
|2496,50
|-0,3%
|5,7%
|-16,0%
|-28,4%
|Uprawnienia EUA do emisji CO2
|EUR/t
|07.08.2023
|82,68
|-1,2%
|-4,0%
|-1,5%
|-5,1%
|Węgiel energetyczny ARA 1Y
|USD/t
|07.08.2023
|123,00
|7,0%
|2,5%
|-45,3%
|-47,7%
|Paliwo lotnicze
|USD/t
|07.08.2023
|943,82
|-1,1%
|19,3%
|-6,5%
|-6,9%
|Olej napędowy 0,1 proc.
|USD/t
|07.08.2023
|864,30
|-1,2%
|19,5%
|-6,6%
|-7,2%
komentarze (0)