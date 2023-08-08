Surowiec Jednostka Data Cena 1D 1M YTD 1Y
Miedź spot USD/t 07.08.2023 8436,11 -1,0% 0,9% 0,9% 7,3%
Miedź 3M USD/t 07.08.2023 8485,00 -1,0% 1,4% 1,3% 7,8%
Ołów spot USD/t 07.08.2023 2128,75 0,4% 3,4% -8,9% 1,6%
Ołów 3M USD/t 07.08.2023 2138,00 0,5% 4,2% -6,8% 3,3%
Aluminium spot USD/t 07.08.2023 2180,25 -0,1% 3,8% -7,2% -10,0%
Aluminium 3M USD/t 07.08.2023 2230,00 -0,1% 3,9% -6,2% -7,7%
Cyna spot USD/t 07.08.2023 27684,00 0,2% -4,2% 11,8% 12,5%
Cyna 3M USD/t 07.08.2023 27756,00 0,2% -2,1% 11,9% 13,5%
Nikiel spot USD/t 07.08.2023 20863,00 -1,0% 1,2% -30,2% -5,8%
Nikiel 3M USD/t 07.08.2023 21102,00 -1,0% 1,4% -29,8% -5,0%
Cynk spot USD/t 07.08.2023 2510,00 0,1% 6,7% -16,4% -30,2%
Cynk 3M USD/t 07.08.2023 2496,50 -0,3% 5,7% -16,0% -28,4%
Uprawnienia EUA do emisji CO2 EUR/t 07.08.2023 82,68 -1,2% -4,0% -1,5% -5,1%
Węgiel energetyczny ARA 1Y USD/t 07.08.2023 123,00 7,0% 2,5% -45,3% -47,7%
Paliwo lotnicze USD/t 07.08.2023 943,82 -1,1% 19,3% -6,5% -6,9%
Olej napędowy 0,1 proc. USD/t 07.08.2023 864,30 -1,2% 19,5% -6,6% -7,2%