Surowiec Jednostka Data Cena 1D 1M YTD 1Y
Miedź spot USD/t 08.08.2023 8303,00 -1,6% -0,7% -0,7% 4,0%
Miedź 3M USD/t 08.08.2023 8347,50 -1,6% -0,3% -0,3% 4,5%
Ołów spot USD/t 08.08.2023 2114,93 -0,6% 2,7% -9,5% -3,3%
Ołów 3M USD/t 08.08.2023 2125,00 -0,6% 3,5% -7,3% -1,8%
Aluminium spot USD/t 08.08.2023 2147,85 -1,5% 2,3% -8,6% -12,5%
Aluminium 3M USD/t 08.08.2023 2200,50 -1,3% 2,6% -7,5% -10,0%
Cyna spot USD/t 08.08.2023 27175,00 -1,8% -5,9% 9,8% 11,2%
Cyna 3M USD/t 08.08.2023 27300,00 -1,6% -3,7% 10,0% 12,3%
Nikiel spot USD/t 08.08.2023 20593,00 -1,3% -0,1% -31,1% -4,7%
Nikiel 3M USD/t 08.08.2023 20841,00 -1,2% 0,2% -30,6% -3,9%
Cynk spot USD/t 08.08.2023 2486,25 -0,9% 5,7% -17,2% -30,0%
Cynk 3M USD/t 08.08.2023 2456,00 -1,6% 4,0% -17,4% -28,7%
Uprawnienia EUA do emisji CO2 EUR/t 08.08.2023 84,34 2,0% -2,1% 0,4% -2,2%
Węgiel energetyczny ARA 1Y USD/t 07.08.2023 123,00 7,0% 2,5% -45,3% -47,7%
Paliwo lotnicze USD/t 08.08.2023 960,38 1,8% 21,4% -4,9% -4,3%
Olej napędowy 0,1 proc. USD/t 08.08.2023 878,74 1,7% 21,5% -5,1% -4,8%