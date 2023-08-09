|Surowiec
|Jednostka
|Data
|Cena
|1D
|1M
|YTD
|1Y
|Miedź spot
|USD/t
|08.08.2023
|8303,00
|-1,6%
|-0,7%
|-0,7%
|4,0%
|Miedź 3M
|USD/t
|08.08.2023
|8347,50
|-1,6%
|-0,3%
|-0,3%
|4,5%
|Ołów spot
|USD/t
|08.08.2023
|2114,93
|-0,6%
|2,7%
|-9,5%
|-3,3%
|Ołów 3M
|USD/t
|08.08.2023
|2125,00
|-0,6%
|3,5%
|-7,3%
|-1,8%
|Aluminium spot
|USD/t
|08.08.2023
|2147,85
|-1,5%
|2,3%
|-8,6%
|-12,5%
|Aluminium 3M
|USD/t
|08.08.2023
|2200,50
|-1,3%
|2,6%
|-7,5%
|-10,0%
|Cyna spot
|USD/t
|08.08.2023
|27175,00
|-1,8%
|-5,9%
|9,8%
|11,2%
|Cyna 3M
|USD/t
|08.08.2023
|27300,00
|-1,6%
|-3,7%
|10,0%
|12,3%
|Nikiel spot
|USD/t
|08.08.2023
|20593,00
|-1,3%
|-0,1%
|-31,1%
|-4,7%
|Nikiel 3M
|USD/t
|08.08.2023
|20841,00
|-1,2%
|0,2%
|-30,6%
|-3,9%
|Cynk spot
|USD/t
|08.08.2023
|2486,25
|-0,9%
|5,7%
|-17,2%
|-30,0%
|Cynk 3M
|USD/t
|08.08.2023
|2456,00
|-1,6%
|4,0%
|-17,4%
|-28,7%
|Uprawnienia EUA do emisji CO2
|EUR/t
|08.08.2023
|84,34
|2,0%
|-2,1%
|0,4%
|-2,2%
|Węgiel energetyczny ARA 1Y
|USD/t
|07.08.2023
|123,00
|7,0%
|2,5%
|-45,3%
|-47,7%
|Paliwo lotnicze
|USD/t
|08.08.2023
|960,38
|1,8%
|21,4%
|-4,9%
|-4,3%
|Olej napędowy 0,1 proc.
|USD/t
|08.08.2023
|878,74
|1,7%
|21,5%
|-5,1%
|-4,8%
komentarze (0)