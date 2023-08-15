Surowiec Jednostka Data Cena 1D 1M YTD 1Y
Miedź spot USD/t 14.08.2023 8242,75 -0,2% -4,8% -1,5% 2,0%
Miedź 3M USD/t 14.08.2023 8291,50 0,0% -4,4% -1,0% 2,5%
Ołów spot USD/t 14.08.2023 2087,00 -0,7% -1,4% -10,7% -4,7%
Ołów 3M USD/t 14.08.2023 2096,00 -0,6% -1,2% -8,6% -4,0%
Aluminium spot USD/t 14.08.2023 2090,50 -1,6% -6,4% -11,0% -14,2%
Aluminium 3M USD/t 14.08.2023 2146,00 -1,4% -5,7% -9,8% -11,9%
Cyna spot USD/t 14.08.2023 25013,00 -4,6% -13,3% 1,0% -1,4%
Cyna 3M USD/t 14.08.2023 25325,00 -4,3% -11,3% 2,1% 0,6%
Nikiel spot USD/t 14.08.2023 19789,00 -0,8% -7,5% -33,8% -13,8%
Nikiel 3M USD/t 14.08.2023 20093,00 -0,7% -7,1% -33,1% -12,8%
Cynk spot USD/t 14.08.2023 2356,00 -2,2% -2,6% -21,6% -36,1%
Cynk 3M USD/t 14.08.2023 2349,50 -2,0% -3,7% -21,0% -34,5%
Uprawnienia EUA do emisji CO2 EUR/t 14.08.2023 87,73 1,2% 2,0% 4,5% -4,0%
Węgiel energetyczny ARA 1Y USD/t 07.08.2023 123,00 7,0% 2,5% -45,3% -47,7%
Paliwo lotnicze USD/t 14.08.2023 962,79 -1,9% 19,6% -4,7% -12,7%
Olej napędowy 0,1 proc. USD/t 14.08.2023 881,15 -1,3% 19,4% -4,8% -13,6%