|Surowiec
|Jednostka
|Data
|Cena
|1D
|1M
|YTD
|1Y
|Miedź spot
|USD/t
|14.08.2023
|8242,75
|-0,2%
|-4,8%
|-1,5%
|2,0%
|Miedź 3M
|USD/t
|14.08.2023
|8291,50
|0,0%
|-4,4%
|-1,0%
|2,5%
|Ołów spot
|USD/t
|14.08.2023
|2087,00
|-0,7%
|-1,4%
|-10,7%
|-4,7%
|Ołów 3M
|USD/t
|14.08.2023
|2096,00
|-0,6%
|-1,2%
|-8,6%
|-4,0%
|Aluminium spot
|USD/t
|14.08.2023
|2090,50
|-1,6%
|-6,4%
|-11,0%
|-14,2%
|Aluminium 3M
|USD/t
|14.08.2023
|2146,00
|-1,4%
|-5,7%
|-9,8%
|-11,9%
|Cyna spot
|USD/t
|14.08.2023
|25013,00
|-4,6%
|-13,3%
|1,0%
|-1,4%
|Cyna 3M
|USD/t
|14.08.2023
|25325,00
|-4,3%
|-11,3%
|2,1%
|0,6%
|Nikiel spot
|USD/t
|14.08.2023
|19789,00
|-0,8%
|-7,5%
|-33,8%
|-13,8%
|Nikiel 3M
|USD/t
|14.08.2023
|20093,00
|-0,7%
|-7,1%
|-33,1%
|-12,8%
|Cynk spot
|USD/t
|14.08.2023
|2356,00
|-2,2%
|-2,6%
|-21,6%
|-36,1%
|Cynk 3M
|USD/t
|14.08.2023
|2349,50
|-2,0%
|-3,7%
|-21,0%
|-34,5%
|Uprawnienia EUA do emisji CO2
|EUR/t
|14.08.2023
|87,73
|1,2%
|2,0%
|4,5%
|-4,0%
|Węgiel energetyczny ARA 1Y
|USD/t
|07.08.2023
|123,00
|7,0%
|2,5%
|-45,3%
|-47,7%
|Paliwo lotnicze
|USD/t
|14.08.2023
|962,79
|-1,9%
|19,6%
|-4,7%
|-12,7%
|Olej napędowy 0,1 proc.
|USD/t
|14.08.2023
|881,15
|-1,3%
|19,4%
|-4,8%
|-13,6%
