|Surowiec
|Jednostka
|Data
|Cena
|1D
|1M
|YTD
|1Y
|Miedź spot
|USD/t
|16.08.2023
|8115,25
|-0,3%
|-6,3%
|-3,0%
|1,8%
|Miedź 3M
|USD/t
|16.08.2023
|8167,00
|-0,4%
|-5,8%
|-2,4%
|2,4%
|Ołów spot
|USD/t
|16.08.2023
|2123,22
|0,2%
|0,3%
|-9,1%
|-1,6%
|Ołów 3M
|USD/t
|16.08.2023
|2120,50
|0,0%
|-0,1%
|-7,5%
|-2,0%
|Aluminium spot
|USD/t
|16.08.2023
|2095,74
|0,3%
|-6,1%
|-10,8%
|-12,2%
|Aluminium 3M
|USD/t
|16.08.2023
|2143,00
|0,0%
|-5,9%
|-9,9%
|-10,4%
|Cyna spot
|USD/t
|16.08.2023
|24746,00
|-0,5%
|-14,2%
|0,0%
|-0,3%
|Cyna 3M
|USD/t
|16.08.2023
|25066,00
|-0,5%
|-12,2%
|1,0%
|1,9%
|Nikiel spot
|USD/t
|16.08.2023
|19530,00
|0,2%
|-8,7%
|-34,7%
|-11,9%
|Nikiel 3M
|USD/t
|16.08.2023
|19804,00
|0,1%
|-8,4%
|-34,1%
|-10,9%
|Cynk spot
|USD/t
|16.08.2023
|2279,25
|-1,8%
|-5,8%
|-24,1%
|-39,3%
|Cynk 3M
|USD/t
|16.08.2023
|2283,50
|-1,3%
|-6,4%
|-23,2%
|-37,8%
|Uprawnienia EUA do emisji CO2
|EUR/t
|16.08.2023
|88,46
|1,5%
|2,8%
|5,3%
|-6,6%
|Węgiel energetyczny ARA 1Y
|USD/t
|07.08.2023
|123,00
|7,0%
|2,5%
|-45,3%
|-47,7%
|Paliwo lotnicze
|USD/t
|16.08.2023
|951,75
|-0,3%
|16,4%
|-3,8%
|-13,0%
|Olej napędowy 0,1 proc.
|USD/t
|16.08.2023
|871,50
|-0,1%
|17,1%
|-5,7%
|-14,0%
