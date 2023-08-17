Surowiec Jednostka Data Cena 1D 1M YTD 1Y
Miedź spot USD/t 16.08.2023 8115,25 -0,3% -6,3% -3,0% 1,8%
Miedź 3M USD/t 16.08.2023 8167,00 -0,4% -5,8% -2,4% 2,4%
Ołów spot USD/t 16.08.2023 2123,22 0,2% 0,3% -9,1% -1,6%
Ołów 3M USD/t 16.08.2023 2120,50 0,0% -0,1% -7,5% -2,0%
Aluminium spot USD/t 16.08.2023 2095,74 0,3% -6,1% -10,8% -12,2%
Aluminium 3M USD/t 16.08.2023 2143,00 0,0% -5,9% -9,9% -10,4%
Cyna spot USD/t 16.08.2023 24746,00 -0,5% -14,2% 0,0% -0,3%
Cyna 3M USD/t 16.08.2023 25066,00 -0,5% -12,2% 1,0% 1,9%
Nikiel spot USD/t 16.08.2023 19530,00 0,2% -8,7% -34,7% -11,9%
Nikiel 3M USD/t 16.08.2023 19804,00 0,1% -8,4% -34,1% -10,9%
Cynk spot USD/t 16.08.2023 2279,25 -1,8% -5,8% -24,1% -39,3%
Cynk 3M USD/t 16.08.2023 2283,50 -1,3% -6,4% -23,2% -37,8%
Uprawnienia EUA do emisji CO2 EUR/t 16.08.2023 88,46 1,5% 2,8% 5,3% -6,6%
Węgiel energetyczny ARA 1Y USD/t 07.08.2023 123,00 7,0% 2,5% -45,3% -47,7%
Paliwo lotnicze USD/t 16.08.2023 951,75 -0,3% 16,4% -3,8% -13,0%
Olej napędowy 0,1 proc. USD/t 16.08.2023 871,50 -0,1% 17,1% -5,7% -14,0%