|Surowiec
|Jednostka
|Data
|Cena
|1D
|1M
|YTD
|1Y
|Miedź spot
|USD/t
|17.08.2023
|8200,85
|1,1%
|-3,2%
|-2,0%
|3,5%
|Miedź 3M
|USD/t
|17.08.2023
|8235,50
|0,8%
|-3,0%
|-1,6%
|3,9%
|Ołów spot
|USD/t
|17.08.2023
|2150,01
|1,3%
|2,9%
|-8,0%
|1,8%
|Ołów 3M
|USD/t
|17.08.2023
|2141,50
|1,0%
|2,0%
|-6,6%
|1,1%
|Aluminium spot
|USD/t
|17.08.2023
|2108,50
|0,6%
|-4,6%
|-10,3%
|-12,5%
|Aluminium 3M
|USD/t
|17.08.2023
|2145,50
|0,1%
|-4,9%
|-9,8%
|-11,0%
|Cyna spot
|USD/t
|17.08.2023
|24980,00
|0,9%
|-13,0%
|0,9%
|0,5%
|Cyna 3M
|USD/t
|17.08.2023
|25305,00
|1,0%
|-10,8%
|2,0%
|2,6%
|Nikiel spot
|USD/t
|17.08.2023
|20027,00
|2,5%
|-3,8%
|-33,0%
|-8,2%
|Nikiel 3M
|USD/t
|17.08.2023
|20277,00
|2,4%
|-3,7%
|-32,5%
|-7,3%
|Cynk spot
|USD/t
|17.08.2023
|2285,50
|0,3%
|-4,5%
|-23,9%
|-36,1%
|Cynk 3M
|USD/t
|17.08.2023
|2298,00
|0,6%
|-4,6%
|-22,7%
|-34,6%
|Uprawnienia EUA do emisji CO2
|EUR/t
|17.08.2023
|88,84
|0,4%
|2,7%
|5,8%
|-9,9%
|Węgiel energetyczny ARA 1Y
|USD/t
|07.08.2023
|123,00
|7,0%
|2,5%
|-45,3%
|-47,7%
|Paliwo lotnicze
|USD/t
|16.08.2023
|951,75
|-0,3%
|16,4%
|-3,8%
|-13,0%
|Olej napędowy 0,1 proc.
|USD/t
|16.08.2023
|871,50
|-0,1%
|17,1%
|-5,7%
|-14,0%
