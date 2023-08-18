Surowiec Jednostka Data Cena 1D 1M YTD 1Y
Miedź spot USD/t 17.08.2023 8200,85 1,1% -3,2% -2,0% 3,5%
Miedź 3M USD/t 17.08.2023 8235,50 0,8% -3,0% -1,6% 3,9%
Ołów spot USD/t 17.08.2023 2150,01 1,3% 2,9% -8,0% 1,8%
Ołów 3M USD/t 17.08.2023 2141,50 1,0% 2,0% -6,6% 1,1%
Aluminium spot USD/t 17.08.2023 2108,50 0,6% -4,6% -10,3% -12,5%
Aluminium 3M USD/t 17.08.2023 2145,50 0,1% -4,9% -9,8% -11,0%
Cyna spot USD/t 17.08.2023 24980,00 0,9% -13,0% 0,9% 0,5%
Cyna 3M USD/t 17.08.2023 25305,00 1,0% -10,8% 2,0% 2,6%
Nikiel spot USD/t 17.08.2023 20027,00 2,5% -3,8% -33,0% -8,2%
Nikiel 3M USD/t 17.08.2023 20277,00 2,4% -3,7% -32,5% -7,3%
Cynk spot USD/t 17.08.2023 2285,50 0,3% -4,5% -23,9% -36,1%
Cynk 3M USD/t 17.08.2023 2298,00 0,6% -4,6% -22,7% -34,6%
Uprawnienia EUA do emisji CO2 EUR/t 17.08.2023 88,84 0,4% 2,7% 5,8% -9,9%
Węgiel energetyczny ARA 1Y USD/t 07.08.2023 123,00 7,0% 2,5% -45,3% -47,7%
Paliwo lotnicze USD/t 16.08.2023 951,75 -0,3% 16,4% -3,8% -13,0%
Olej napędowy 0,1 proc. USD/t 16.08.2023 871,50 -0,1% 17,1% -5,7% -14,0%