|Surowiec
|Jednostka
|Data
|Cena
|1D
|1M
|YTD
|1Y
|Miedź spot
|USD/t
|18.08.2023
|8213,75
|0,2%
|-2,7%
|-1,8%
|2,1%
|Miedź 3M
|USD/t
|18.08.2023
|8240,50
|0,1%
|-2,7%
|-1,6%
|2,6%
|Ołów spot
|USD/t
|18.08.2023
|2168,00
|0,8%
|4,2%
|-7,2%
|4,8%
|Ołów 3M
|USD/t
|18.08.2023
|2149,50
|0,4%
|2,6%
|-6,3%
|3,7%
|Aluminium spot
|USD/t
|18.08.2023
|2089,25
|-0,9%
|-3,1%
|-11,1%
|-13,1%
|Aluminium 3M
|USD/t
|18.08.2023
|2137,00
|-0,4%
|-3,0%
|-10,1%
|-11,1%
|Cyna spot
|USD/t
|18.08.2023
|24985,00
|0,0%
|-13,3%
|0,9%
|0,8%
|Cyna 3M
|USD/t
|18.08.2023
|25260,00
|-0,2%
|-11,5%
|1,8%
|2,7%
|Nikiel spot
|USD/t
|18.08.2023
|19907,00
|-0,6%
|-4,5%
|-33,4%
|-8,3%
|Nikiel 3M
|USD/t
|18.08.2023
|20131,00
|-0,7%
|-4,5%
|-33,0%
|-7,6%
|Cynk spot
|USD/t
|18.08.2023
|2287,00
|0,1%
|-3,8%
|-23,8%
|-35,3%
|Cynk 3M
|USD/t
|18.08.2023
|2300,00
|0,1%
|-4,0%
|-22,6%
|-33,8%
|Uprawnienia EUA do emisji CO2
|EUR/t
|18.08.2023
|88,01
|-0,9%
|0,8%
|4,8%
|-10,9%
|Węgiel energetyczny ARA 1Y
|USD/t
|18.08.2023
|127,50
|3,7%
|26,2%
|-43,3%
|-57,5%
|Paliwo lotnicze
|USD/t
|17.08.2023
|965,75
|1,5%
|19,4%
|-2,4%
|-13,6%
|Olej napędowy 0,1 proc.
|USD/t
|18.08.2023
|905,00
|1,7%
|21,6%
|-2,1%
|-15,4%
komentarze (0)