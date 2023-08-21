Surowiec Jednostka Data Cena 1D 1M YTD 1Y
Miedź spot USD/t 18.08.2023 8213,75 0,2% -2,7% -1,8% 2,1%
Miedź 3M USD/t 18.08.2023 8240,50 0,1% -2,7% -1,6% 2,6%
Ołów spot USD/t 18.08.2023 2168,00 0,8% 4,2% -7,2% 4,8%
Ołów 3M USD/t 18.08.2023 2149,50 0,4% 2,6% -6,3% 3,7%
Aluminium spot USD/t 18.08.2023 2089,25 -0,9% -3,1% -11,1% -13,1%
Aluminium 3M USD/t 18.08.2023 2137,00 -0,4% -3,0% -10,1% -11,1%
Cyna spot USD/t 18.08.2023 24985,00 0,0% -13,3% 0,9% 0,8%
Cyna 3M USD/t 18.08.2023 25260,00 -0,2% -11,5% 1,8% 2,7%
Nikiel spot USD/t 18.08.2023 19907,00 -0,6% -4,5% -33,4% -8,3%
Nikiel 3M USD/t 18.08.2023 20131,00 -0,7% -4,5% -33,0% -7,6%
Cynk spot USD/t 18.08.2023 2287,00 0,1% -3,8% -23,8% -35,3%
Cynk 3M USD/t 18.08.2023 2300,00 0,1% -4,0% -22,6% -33,8%
Uprawnienia EUA do emisji CO2 EUR/t 18.08.2023 88,01 -0,9% 0,8% 4,8% -10,9%
Węgiel energetyczny ARA 1Y USD/t 18.08.2023 127,50 3,7% 26,2% -43,3% -57,5%
Paliwo lotnicze USD/t 17.08.2023 965,75 1,5% 19,4% -2,4% -13,6%
Olej napędowy 0,1 proc. USD/t 18.08.2023 905,00 1,7% 21,6% -2,1% -15,4%