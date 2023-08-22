|Surowiec
|Jednostka
|Data
|Cena
|1D
|1M
|YTD
|1Y
|Miedź spot
|USD/t
|21.08.2023
|8239,00
|0,3%
|-2,2%
|-1,5%
|1,7%
|Miedź 3M
|USD/t
|21.08.2023
|8274,50
|0,4%
|-2,1%
|-1,2%
|2,4%
|Ołów spot
|USD/t
|21.08.2023
|2182,50
|0,7%
|2,1%
|-6,6%
|7,1%
|Ołów 3M
|USD/t
|21.08.2023
|2165,00
|0,7%
|1,2%
|-5,6%
|6,0%
|Aluminium spot
|USD/t
|21.08.2023
|2094,24
|0,2%
|-3,2%
|-10,9%
|-12,5%
|Aluminium 3M
|USD/t
|21.08.2023
|2144,00
|0,3%
|-2,7%
|-9,8%
|-10,1%
|Cyna spot
|USD/t
|21.08.2023
|25432,00
|1,8%
|-11,5%
|2,7%
|1,7%
|Cyna 3M
|USD/t
|21.08.2023
|25702,00
|1,7%
|-9,8%
|3,6%
|3,7%
|Nikiel spot
|USD/t
|21.08.2023
|19865,50
|-0,2%
|-3,3%
|-33,5%
|-10,4%
|Nikiel 3M
|USD/t
|21.08.2023
|20119,00
|-0,1%
|-3,1%
|-33,0%
|-9,6%
|Cynk spot
|USD/t
|21.08.2023
|2295,75
|0,4%
|-2,6%
|-23,6%
|-35,3%
|Cynk 3M
|USD/t
|21.08.2023
|2317,50
|0,8%
|-2,3%
|-22,0%
|-33,5%
|Uprawnienia EUA do emisji CO2
|EUR/t
|21.08.2023
|87,88
|-0,1%
|-3,9%
|4,7%
|-12,8%
|Węgiel energetyczny ARA 1Y
|USD/t
|21.08.2023
|130,00
|2,0%
|9,9%
|-42,2%
|-56,7%
|Paliwo lotnicze
|USD/t
|21.08.2023
|981,75
|0,0%
|13,8%
|-0,7%
|-15,9%
|Olej napędowy 0,1 proc.
|USD/t
|21.08.2023
|904,00
|-0,1%
|15,3%
|-2,2%
|-16,7%
komentarze (0)