Surowiec Jednostka Data Cena 1D 1M YTD 1Y
Miedź spot USD/t 21.08.2023 8239,00 0,3% -2,2% -1,5% 1,7%
Miedź 3M USD/t 21.08.2023 8274,50 0,4% -2,1% -1,2% 2,4%
Ołów spot USD/t 21.08.2023 2182,50 0,7% 2,1% -6,6% 7,1%
Ołów 3M USD/t 21.08.2023 2165,00 0,7% 1,2% -5,6% 6,0%
Aluminium spot USD/t 21.08.2023 2094,24 0,2% -3,2% -10,9% -12,5%
Aluminium 3M USD/t 21.08.2023 2144,00 0,3% -2,7% -9,8% -10,1%
Cyna spot USD/t 21.08.2023 25432,00 1,8% -11,5% 2,7% 1,7%
Cyna 3M USD/t 21.08.2023 25702,00 1,7% -9,8% 3,6% 3,7%
Nikiel spot USD/t 21.08.2023 19865,50 -0,2% -3,3% -33,5% -10,4%
Nikiel 3M USD/t 21.08.2023 20119,00 -0,1% -3,1% -33,0% -9,6%
Cynk spot USD/t 21.08.2023 2295,75 0,4% -2,6% -23,6% -35,3%
Cynk 3M USD/t 21.08.2023 2317,50 0,8% -2,3% -22,0% -33,5%
Uprawnienia EUA do emisji CO2 EUR/t 21.08.2023 87,88 -0,1% -3,9% 4,7% -12,8%
Węgiel energetyczny ARA 1Y USD/t 21.08.2023 130,00 2,0% 9,9% -42,2% -56,7%
Paliwo lotnicze USD/t 21.08.2023 981,75 0,0% 13,8% -0,7% -15,9%
Olej napędowy 0,1 proc. USD/t 21.08.2023 904,00 -0,1% 15,3% -2,2% -16,7%