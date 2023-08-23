Surowiec Jednostka Data Cena 1D 1M YTD 1Y
Miedź spot USD/t 22.08.2023 8330,70 1,1% -1,1% -0,4% 3,2%
Miedź 3M USD/t 22.08.2023 8362,50 1,1% -1,1% -0,1% 4,2%
Ołów spot USD/t 22.08.2023 2166,75 -0,7% 1,4% -7,3% 7,9%
Ołów 3M USD/t 22.08.2023 2152,50 -0,6% 0,6% -6,1% 6,9%
Aluminium spot USD/t 22.08.2023 2129,25 1,7% -1,6% -9,4% -11,5%
Aluminium 3M USD/t 22.08.2023 2177,00 1,5% -1,2% -8,5% -8,9%
Cyna spot USD/t 22.08.2023 25943,00 2,0% -9,7% 4,8% 5,3%
Cyna 3M USD/t 22.08.2023 26112,00 1,6% -8,4% 5,3% 6,7%
Nikiel spot USD/t 22.08.2023 20263,00 2,0% -1,3% -32,2% -8,9%
Nikiel 3M USD/t 22.08.2023 20504,00 1,9% -1,3% -31,8% -8,2%
Cynk spot USD/t 22.08.2023 2314,50 0,8% -1,8% -22,9% -35,0%
Cynk 3M USD/t 22.08.2023 2332,00 0,6% -1,7% -21,5% -33,3%
Uprawnienia EUA do emisji CO2 EUR/t 22.08.2023 89,87 2,3% -1,7% 7,0% -5,3%
Węgiel energetyczny ARA 1Y USD/t 22.08.2023 134,00 3,1% 13,3% -40,4% -55,3%
Paliwo lotnicze USD/t 22.08.2023 981,00 -0,1% 13,7% -0,8% -16,6%
Olej napędowy 0,1 proc. USD/t 22.08.2023 902,25 -0,2% 15,1% -2,4% -17,7%