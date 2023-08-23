|Surowiec
|Jednostka
|Data
|Cena
|1D
|1M
|YTD
|1Y
|Miedź spot
|USD/t
|22.08.2023
|8330,70
|1,1%
|-1,1%
|-0,4%
|3,2%
|Miedź 3M
|USD/t
|22.08.2023
|8362,50
|1,1%
|-1,1%
|-0,1%
|4,2%
|Ołów spot
|USD/t
|22.08.2023
|2166,75
|-0,7%
|1,4%
|-7,3%
|7,9%
|Ołów 3M
|USD/t
|22.08.2023
|2152,50
|-0,6%
|0,6%
|-6,1%
|6,9%
|Aluminium spot
|USD/t
|22.08.2023
|2129,25
|1,7%
|-1,6%
|-9,4%
|-11,5%
|Aluminium 3M
|USD/t
|22.08.2023
|2177,00
|1,5%
|-1,2%
|-8,5%
|-8,9%
|Cyna spot
|USD/t
|22.08.2023
|25943,00
|2,0%
|-9,7%
|4,8%
|5,3%
|Cyna 3M
|USD/t
|22.08.2023
|26112,00
|1,6%
|-8,4%
|5,3%
|6,7%
|Nikiel spot
|USD/t
|22.08.2023
|20263,00
|2,0%
|-1,3%
|-32,2%
|-8,9%
|Nikiel 3M
|USD/t
|22.08.2023
|20504,00
|1,9%
|-1,3%
|-31,8%
|-8,2%
|Cynk spot
|USD/t
|22.08.2023
|2314,50
|0,8%
|-1,8%
|-22,9%
|-35,0%
|Cynk 3M
|USD/t
|22.08.2023
|2332,00
|0,6%
|-1,7%
|-21,5%
|-33,3%
|Uprawnienia EUA do emisji CO2
|EUR/t
|22.08.2023
|89,87
|2,3%
|-1,7%
|7,0%
|-5,3%
|Węgiel energetyczny ARA 1Y
|USD/t
|22.08.2023
|134,00
|3,1%
|13,3%
|-40,4%
|-55,3%
|Paliwo lotnicze
|USD/t
|22.08.2023
|981,00
|-0,1%
|13,7%
|-0,8%
|-16,6%
|Olej napędowy 0,1 proc.
|USD/t
|22.08.2023
|902,25
|-0,2%
|15,1%
|-2,4%
|-17,7%
