Surowiec Jednostka Data Cena 1D 1M YTD 1Y
Miedź spot USD/t 25.08.2023 8319,25 -0,1% -3,7% -0,5% 1,9%
Miedź 3M USD/t 25.08.2023 8355,50 0,0% -3,7% -0,2% 2,8%
Ołów spot USD/t 25.08.2023 2171,75 -1,1% -0,1% -7,1% 10,1%
Ołów 3M USD/t 25.08.2023 2161,00 -1,0% -0,8% -5,8% 9,4%
Aluminium spot USD/t 25.08.2023 2113,74 -0,4% -3,8% -10,0% -13,5%
Aluminium 3M USD/t 25.08.2023 2150,50 -0,3% -4,0% -9,6% -11,6%
Cyna spot USD/t 25.08.2023 25282,00 -1,6% -13,0% 2,1% 3,3%
Cyna 3M USD/t 25.08.2023 25497,00 -1,4% -11,8% 2,8% 4,9%
Nikiel spot USD/t 25.08.2023 20616,00 0,0% -7,1% -31,0% -4,5%
Nikiel 3M USD/t 25.08.2023 20795,00 -0,2% -7,4% -30,8% -4,1%
Cynk spot USD/t 25.08.2023 2371,00 -0,3% -4,4% -21,1% -34,6%
Cynk 3M USD/t 25.08.2023 2382,50 -0,5% -4,2% -19,8% -32,8%
Uprawnienia EUA do emisji CO2 EUR/t 25.08.2023 85,39 -0,5% -7,1% 1,7% -7,5%
Węgiel energetyczny ARA 1Y USD/t 23.08.2023 128,75 -3,9% 8,9% -42,8% -58,2%
Paliwo lotnicze USD/t 25.08.2023 1017,75 2,3% 17,4% 2,9% -18,5%
Olej napędowy 0,1 proc. USD/t 25.08.2023 931,50 2,8% 17,4% 0,8% -20,2%