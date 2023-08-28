|Surowiec
|Jednostka
|Data
|Cena
|1D
|1M
|YTD
|1Y
|Miedź spot
|USD/t
|25.08.2023
|8319,25
|-0,1%
|-3,7%
|-0,5%
|1,9%
|Miedź 3M
|USD/t
|25.08.2023
|8355,50
|0,0%
|-3,7%
|-0,2%
|2,8%
|Ołów spot
|USD/t
|25.08.2023
|2171,75
|-1,1%
|-0,1%
|-7,1%
|10,1%
|Ołów 3M
|USD/t
|25.08.2023
|2161,00
|-1,0%
|-0,8%
|-5,8%
|9,4%
|Aluminium spot
|USD/t
|25.08.2023
|2113,74
|-0,4%
|-3,8%
|-10,0%
|-13,5%
|Aluminium 3M
|USD/t
|25.08.2023
|2150,50
|-0,3%
|-4,0%
|-9,6%
|-11,6%
|Cyna spot
|USD/t
|25.08.2023
|25282,00
|-1,6%
|-13,0%
|2,1%
|3,3%
|Cyna 3M
|USD/t
|25.08.2023
|25497,00
|-1,4%
|-11,8%
|2,8%
|4,9%
|Nikiel spot
|USD/t
|25.08.2023
|20616,00
|0,0%
|-7,1%
|-31,0%
|-4,5%
|Nikiel 3M
|USD/t
|25.08.2023
|20795,00
|-0,2%
|-7,4%
|-30,8%
|-4,1%
|Cynk spot
|USD/t
|25.08.2023
|2371,00
|-0,3%
|-4,4%
|-21,1%
|-34,6%
|Cynk 3M
|USD/t
|25.08.2023
|2382,50
|-0,5%
|-4,2%
|-19,8%
|-32,8%
|Uprawnienia EUA do emisji CO2
|EUR/t
|25.08.2023
|85,39
|-0,5%
|-7,1%
|1,7%
|-7,5%
|Węgiel energetyczny ARA 1Y
|USD/t
|23.08.2023
|128,75
|-3,9%
|8,9%
|-42,8%
|-58,2%
|Paliwo lotnicze
|USD/t
|25.08.2023
|1017,75
|2,3%
|17,4%
|2,9%
|-18,5%
|Olej napędowy 0,1 proc.
|USD/t
|25.08.2023
|931,50
|2,8%
|17,4%
|0,8%
|-20,2%
komentarze (0)