Surowiec Jednostka Data Cena 1D 1M YTD 1Y
Miedź spot USD/t 29.08.2023 8411,00 1,1% -2,5% 0,6% 2,7%
Miedź 3M USD/t 29.08.2023 8448,50 1,1% -2,5% 0,9% 3,5%
Ołów spot USD/t 29.08.2023 2213,51 1,9% 2,7% -5,3% 11,6%
Ołów 3M USD/t 29.08.2023 2191,50 1,4% 1,5% -4,4% 10,4%
Aluminium spot USD/t 29.08.2023 2128,50 0,7% -2,6% -9,4% -15,0%
Aluminium 3M USD/t 29.08.2023 2168,50 0,8% -2,4% -8,8% -13,0%
Cyna spot USD/t 29.08.2023 25139,00 -0,6% -12,7% 1,6% 0,8%
Cyna 3M USD/t 29.08.2023 25395,00 -0,4% -11,6% 2,4% 2,6%
Nikiel spot USD/t 29.08.2023 20486,00 -0,6% -7,2% -31,5% -4,9%
Nikiel 3M USD/t 29.08.2023 20683,00 -0,5% -7,3% -31,2% -4,4%
Cynk spot USD/t 29.08.2023 2428,50 2,4% -2,9% -19,1% -33,4%
Cynk 3M USD/t 29.08.2023 2440,00 2,4% -2,3% -17,9% -31,6%
Uprawnienia EUA do emisji CO2 EUR/t 29.08.2023 84,77 -1,1% -4,4% 1,0% -5,8%
Węgiel energetyczny ARA 1Y USD/t 23.08.2023 128,75 -3,9% 8,9% -42,8% -58,2%
Paliwo lotnicze USD/t 29.08.2023 996,75 -2,1% 7,7% 0,8% -20,9%
Olej napędowy 0,1 proc. USD/t 29.08.2023 916,75 -1,6% 6,4% -0,8% -22,5%