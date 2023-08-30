|Surowiec
|Jednostka
|Data
|Cena
|1D
|1M
|YTD
|1Y
|Miedź spot
|USD/t
|29.08.2023
|8411,00
|1,1%
|-2,5%
|0,6%
|2,7%
|Miedź 3M
|USD/t
|29.08.2023
|8448,50
|1,1%
|-2,5%
|0,9%
|3,5%
|Ołów spot
|USD/t
|29.08.2023
|2213,51
|1,9%
|2,7%
|-5,3%
|11,6%
|Ołów 3M
|USD/t
|29.08.2023
|2191,50
|1,4%
|1,5%
|-4,4%
|10,4%
|Aluminium spot
|USD/t
|29.08.2023
|2128,50
|0,7%
|-2,6%
|-9,4%
|-15,0%
|Aluminium 3M
|USD/t
|29.08.2023
|2168,50
|0,8%
|-2,4%
|-8,8%
|-13,0%
|Cyna spot
|USD/t
|29.08.2023
|25139,00
|-0,6%
|-12,7%
|1,6%
|0,8%
|Cyna 3M
|USD/t
|29.08.2023
|25395,00
|-0,4%
|-11,6%
|2,4%
|2,6%
|Nikiel spot
|USD/t
|29.08.2023
|20486,00
|-0,6%
|-7,2%
|-31,5%
|-4,9%
|Nikiel 3M
|USD/t
|29.08.2023
|20683,00
|-0,5%
|-7,3%
|-31,2%
|-4,4%
|Cynk spot
|USD/t
|29.08.2023
|2428,50
|2,4%
|-2,9%
|-19,1%
|-33,4%
|Cynk 3M
|USD/t
|29.08.2023
|2440,00
|2,4%
|-2,3%
|-17,9%
|-31,6%
|Uprawnienia EUA do emisji CO2
|EUR/t
|29.08.2023
|84,77
|-1,1%
|-4,4%
|1,0%
|-5,8%
|Węgiel energetyczny ARA 1Y
|USD/t
|23.08.2023
|128,75
|-3,9%
|8,9%
|-42,8%
|-58,2%
|Paliwo lotnicze
|USD/t
|29.08.2023
|996,75
|-2,1%
|7,7%
|0,8%
|-20,9%
|Olej napędowy 0,1 proc.
|USD/t
|29.08.2023
|916,75
|-1,6%
|6,4%
|-0,8%
|-22,5%
