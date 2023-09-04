Surowiec Jednostka Data Cena 1D 1M YTD 1Y
Miedź spot USD/t 01.09.2023 8479,25 0,9% -1,3% 1,4% 10,8%
Miedź 3M USD/t 01.09.2023 8500,50 0,9% -1,5% 1,5% 11,9%
Ołów spot USD/t 01.09.2023 2275,00 1,3% 6,1% -2,6% 19,8%
Ołów 3M USD/t 01.09.2023 2248,50 1,4% 4,7% -1,9% 18,3%
Aluminium spot USD/t 01.09.2023 2190,25 1,1% -0,9% -6,8% -4,8%
Aluminium 3M USD/t 01.09.2023 2237,00 1,3% -0,8% -5,9% -2,5%
Cyna spot USD/t 01.09.2023 25472,00 1,5% -7,8% 2,9% 20,2%
Cyna 3M USD/t 01.09.2023 25806,00 1,6% -6,9% 4,0% 22,5%
Nikiel spot USD/t 01.09.2023 20891,00 4,0% -5,7% -30,1% 3,2%
Nikiel 3M USD/t 01.09.2023 21085,00 3,9% -5,7% -29,8% 3,8%
Cynk spot USD/t 01.09.2023 2468,75 2,2% -3,8% -17,8% -25,7%
Cynk 3M USD/t 01.09.2023 2485,50 2,3% -3,3% -16,4% -23,7%
Uprawnienia EUA do emisji CO2 EUR/t 01.09.2023 85,27 -0,6% 0,2% 1,5% 1,6%
Węgiel energetyczny ARA 1Y USD/t 01.09.2023 125,50 -0,4% 4,6% -44,2% -59,8%
Paliwo lotnicze USD/t 01.09.2023 986,25 2,1% 1,3% -0,3% -10,7%
Olej napędowy 0,1 proc. USD/t 01.09.2023 909,75 3,1% 0,3% -1,5% -12,7%