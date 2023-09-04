|Surowiec
|Jednostka
|Data
|Cena
|1D
|1M
|YTD
|1Y
|Miedź spot
|USD/t
|01.09.2023
|8479,25
|0,9%
|-1,3%
|1,4%
|10,8%
|Miedź 3M
|USD/t
|01.09.2023
|8500,50
|0,9%
|-1,5%
|1,5%
|11,9%
|Ołów spot
|USD/t
|01.09.2023
|2275,00
|1,3%
|6,1%
|-2,6%
|19,8%
|Ołów 3M
|USD/t
|01.09.2023
|2248,50
|1,4%
|4,7%
|-1,9%
|18,3%
|Aluminium spot
|USD/t
|01.09.2023
|2190,25
|1,1%
|-0,9%
|-6,8%
|-4,8%
|Aluminium 3M
|USD/t
|01.09.2023
|2237,00
|1,3%
|-0,8%
|-5,9%
|-2,5%
|Cyna spot
|USD/t
|01.09.2023
|25472,00
|1,5%
|-7,8%
|2,9%
|20,2%
|Cyna 3M
|USD/t
|01.09.2023
|25806,00
|1,6%
|-6,9%
|4,0%
|22,5%
|Nikiel spot
|USD/t
|01.09.2023
|20891,00
|4,0%
|-5,7%
|-30,1%
|3,2%
|Nikiel 3M
|USD/t
|01.09.2023
|21085,00
|3,9%
|-5,7%
|-29,8%
|3,8%
|Cynk spot
|USD/t
|01.09.2023
|2468,75
|2,2%
|-3,8%
|-17,8%
|-25,7%
|Cynk 3M
|USD/t
|01.09.2023
|2485,50
|2,3%
|-3,3%
|-16,4%
|-23,7%
|Uprawnienia EUA do emisji CO2
|EUR/t
|01.09.2023
|85,27
|-0,6%
|0,2%
|1,5%
|1,6%
|Węgiel energetyczny ARA 1Y
|USD/t
|01.09.2023
|125,50
|-0,4%
|4,6%
|-44,2%
|-59,8%
|Paliwo lotnicze
|USD/t
|01.09.2023
|986,25
|2,1%
|1,3%
|-0,3%
|-10,7%
|Olej napędowy 0,1 proc.
|USD/t
|01.09.2023
|909,75
|3,1%
|0,3%
|-1,5%
|-12,7%
