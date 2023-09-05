Surowiec Jednostka Data Cena 1D 1M YTD 1Y
Miedź spot USD/t 04.09.2023 8437,25 -0,5% -1,0% 0,9% 9,7%
Miedź 3M USD/t 04.09.2023 8452,00 -0,6% -1,4% 1,0% 10,7%
Ołów spot USD/t 04.09.2023 2263,75 -0,5% 6,8% -3,1% 20,1%
Ołów 3M USD/t 04.09.2023 2223,00 -1,1% 4,5% -3,1% 17,7%
Aluminium spot USD/t 04.09.2023 2163,60 -1,2% -0,9% -7,9% -5,8%
Aluminium 3M USD/t 04.09.2023 2212,50 -1,1% -0,9% -7,0% -3,6%
Cyna spot USD/t 04.09.2023 26082,00 2,4% -5,6% 5,4% 22,5%
Cyna 3M USD/t 04.09.2023 26372,00 2,2% -4,8% 6,3% 24,7%
Nikiel spot USD/t 04.09.2023 20842,00 -0,2% -1,1% -30,3% 1,8%
Nikiel 3M USD/t 04.09.2023 21040,00 -0,2% -1,3% -30,0% 2,5%
Cynk spot USD/t 04.09.2023 2462,49 -0,3% -1,8% -18,0% -22,4%
Cynk 3M USD/t 04.09.2023 2479,50 -0,2% -1,0% -16,6% -20,9%
Uprawnienia EUA do emisji CO2 EUR/t 04.09.2023 84,16 -1,3% 0,6% 0,2% 4,0%
Węgiel energetyczny ARA 1Y USD/t 04.09.2023 125,00 -0,4% 8,7% -44,4% -59,9%
Paliwo lotnicze USD/t 04.09.2023 988,50 0,2% 3,1% -0,1% -13,2%
Olej napędowy 0,1 proc. USD/t 04.09.2023 917,00 0,8% 2,1% -0,8% -15,1%