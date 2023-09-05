|Surowiec
|Jednostka
|Data
|Cena
|1D
|1M
|YTD
|1Y
|Miedź spot
|USD/t
|04.09.2023
|8437,25
|-0,5%
|-1,0%
|0,9%
|9,7%
|Miedź 3M
|USD/t
|04.09.2023
|8452,00
|-0,6%
|-1,4%
|1,0%
|10,7%
|Ołów spot
|USD/t
|04.09.2023
|2263,75
|-0,5%
|6,8%
|-3,1%
|20,1%
|Ołów 3M
|USD/t
|04.09.2023
|2223,00
|-1,1%
|4,5%
|-3,1%
|17,7%
|Aluminium spot
|USD/t
|04.09.2023
|2163,60
|-1,2%
|-0,9%
|-7,9%
|-5,8%
|Aluminium 3M
|USD/t
|04.09.2023
|2212,50
|-1,1%
|-0,9%
|-7,0%
|-3,6%
|Cyna spot
|USD/t
|04.09.2023
|26082,00
|2,4%
|-5,6%
|5,4%
|22,5%
|Cyna 3M
|USD/t
|04.09.2023
|26372,00
|2,2%
|-4,8%
|6,3%
|24,7%
|Nikiel spot
|USD/t
|04.09.2023
|20842,00
|-0,2%
|-1,1%
|-30,3%
|1,8%
|Nikiel 3M
|USD/t
|04.09.2023
|21040,00
|-0,2%
|-1,3%
|-30,0%
|2,5%
|Cynk spot
|USD/t
|04.09.2023
|2462,49
|-0,3%
|-1,8%
|-18,0%
|-22,4%
|Cynk 3M
|USD/t
|04.09.2023
|2479,50
|-0,2%
|-1,0%
|-16,6%
|-20,9%
|Uprawnienia EUA do emisji CO2
|EUR/t
|04.09.2023
|84,16
|-1,3%
|0,6%
|0,2%
|4,0%
|Węgiel energetyczny ARA 1Y
|USD/t
|04.09.2023
|125,00
|-0,4%
|8,7%
|-44,4%
|-59,9%
|Paliwo lotnicze
|USD/t
|04.09.2023
|988,50
|0,2%
|3,1%
|-0,1%
|-13,2%
|Olej napędowy 0,1 proc.
|USD/t
|04.09.2023
|917,00
|0,8%
|2,1%
|-0,8%
|-15,1%
