|Surowiec
|Jednostka
|Data
|Cena
|1D
|1M
|YTD
|1Y
|Miedź spot
|USD/t
|05.09.2023
|8482,50
|0,5%
|-0,5%
|1,4%
|9,7%
|Miedź 3M
|USD/t
|05.09.2023
|8487,00
|0,4%
|-1,0%
|1,4%
|10,9%
|Ołów spot
|USD/t
|05.09.2023
|2296,50
|1,4%
|8,3%
|-1,7%
|22,6%
|Ołów 3M
|USD/t
|05.09.2023
|2233,50
|0,5%
|5,0%
|-2,6%
|19,1%
|Aluminium spot
|USD/t
|05.09.2023
|2144,00
|-0,9%
|-1,8%
|-8,7%
|-6,4%
|Aluminium 3M
|USD/t
|05.09.2023
|2193,00
|-0,9%
|-1,8%
|-7,8%
|-4,0%
|Cyna spot
|USD/t
|05.09.2023
|26223,00
|0,5%
|-5,1%
|5,9%
|20,6%
|Cyna 3M
|USD/t
|05.09.2023
|26445,00
|0,3%
|-4,5%
|6,6%
|22,3%
|Nikiel spot
|USD/t
|05.09.2023
|20840,50
|0,0%
|-1,1%
|-30,3%
|-2,7%
|Nikiel 3M
|USD/t
|05.09.2023
|21039,00
|0,0%
|-1,3%
|-30,0%
|-2,0%
|Cynk spot
|USD/t
|05.09.2023
|2453,96
|-0,3%
|-2,1%
|-18,3%
|-24,3%
|Cynk 3M
|USD/t
|05.09.2023
|2472,50
|-0,3%
|-1,3%
|-16,8%
|-22,7%
|Uprawnienia EUA do emisji CO2
|EUR/t
|05.09.2023
|83,85
|-0,4%
|0,2%
|-0,1%
|8,2%
|Węgiel energetyczny ARA 1Y
|USD/t
|05.09.2023
|125,25
|0,2%
|8,9%
|-44,3%
|-59,9%
|Paliwo lotnicze
|USD/t
|05.09.2023
|1005,75
|1,8%
|4,9%
|1,7%
|-14,8%
|Olej napędowy 0,1 proc.
|USD/t
|05.09.2023
|946,25
|3,2%
|5,3%
|2,4%
|-16,3%
