Surowiec Jednostka Data Cena 1D 1M YTD 1Y
Miedź spot USD/t 05.09.2023 8482,50 0,5% -0,5% 1,4% 9,7%
Miedź 3M USD/t 05.09.2023 8487,00 0,4% -1,0% 1,4% 10,9%
Ołów spot USD/t 05.09.2023 2296,50 1,4% 8,3% -1,7% 22,6%
Ołów 3M USD/t 05.09.2023 2233,50 0,5% 5,0% -2,6% 19,1%
Aluminium spot USD/t 05.09.2023 2144,00 -0,9% -1,8% -8,7% -6,4%
Aluminium 3M USD/t 05.09.2023 2193,00 -0,9% -1,8% -7,8% -4,0%
Cyna spot USD/t 05.09.2023 26223,00 0,5% -5,1% 5,9% 20,6%
Cyna 3M USD/t 05.09.2023 26445,00 0,3% -4,5% 6,6% 22,3%
Nikiel spot USD/t 05.09.2023 20840,50 0,0% -1,1% -30,3% -2,7%
Nikiel 3M USD/t 05.09.2023 21039,00 0,0% -1,3% -30,0% -2,0%
Cynk spot USD/t 05.09.2023 2453,96 -0,3% -2,1% -18,3% -24,3%
Cynk 3M USD/t 05.09.2023 2472,50 -0,3% -1,3% -16,8% -22,7%
Uprawnienia EUA do emisji CO2 EUR/t 05.09.2023 83,85 -0,4% 0,2% -0,1% 8,2%
Węgiel energetyczny ARA 1Y USD/t 05.09.2023 125,25 0,2% 8,9% -44,3% -59,9%
Paliwo lotnicze USD/t 05.09.2023 1005,75 1,8% 4,9% 1,7% -14,8%
Olej napędowy 0,1 proc. USD/t 05.09.2023 946,25 3,2% 5,3% 2,4% -16,3%