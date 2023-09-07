|Surowiec
|Jednostka
|Data
|Cena
|1D
|1M
|YTD
|1Y
|Miedź spot
|USD/t
|06.09.2023
|8358,75
|-1,5%
|-1,9%
|-0,1%
|7,8%
|Miedź 3M
|USD/t
|06.09.2023
|8371,50
|-1,4%
|-2,4%
|0,0%
|9,0%
|Ołów spot
|USD/t
|06.09.2023
|2278,50
|-0,8%
|7,5%
|-2,5%
|20,4%
|Ołów 3M
|USD/t
|06.09.2023
|2225,50
|-0,4%
|4,6%
|-2,9%
|17,6%
|Aluminium spot
|USD/t
|06.09.2023
|2147,75
|0,2%
|-1,6%
|-8,6%
|-4,7%
|Aluminium 3M
|USD/t
|06.09.2023
|2193,50
|0,0%
|-1,7%
|-7,8%
|-3,0%
|Cyna spot
|USD/t
|06.09.2023
|26029,00
|-0,7%
|-5,8%
|5,1%
|21,9%
|Cyna 3M
|USD/t
|06.09.2023
|26270,00
|-0,7%
|-5,2%
|5,9%
|23,9%
|Nikiel spot
|USD/t
|06.09.2023
|20373,00
|-2,2%
|-3,4%
|-31,8%
|-5,4%
|Nikiel 3M
|USD/t
|06.09.2023
|20593,00
|-2,1%
|-3,4%
|-31,5%
|-4,5%
|Cynk spot
|USD/t
|06.09.2023
|2443,00
|-0,4%
|-2,5%
|-18,7%
|-23,7%
|Cynk 3M
|USD/t
|06.09.2023
|2463,00
|-0,4%
|-1,6%
|-17,1%
|-22,2%
|Uprawnienia EUA do emisji CO2
|EUR/t
|06.09.2023
|83,67
|-0,2%
|0,0%
|-0,4%
|14,9%
|Węgiel energetyczny ARA 1Y
|USD/t
|06.09.2023
|121,50
|-3,0%
|5,7%
|-46,0%
|-61,1%
|Paliwo lotnicze
|USD/t
|06.09.2023
|979,00
|-2,7%
|2,1%
|-1,0%
|-12,5%
|Olej napędowy 0,1 proc.
|USD/t
|06.09.2023
|925,50
|-2,2%
|3,0%
|0,2%
|-13,3%
