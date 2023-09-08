|Surowiec
|Jednostka
|Data
|Cena
|1D
|1M
|YTD
|1Y
|Miedź spot
|USD/t
|07.09.2023
|8309,25
|-0,6%
|-1,5%
|-0,7%
|7,9%
|Miedź 3M
|USD/t
|07.09.2023
|8321,00
|-0,6%
|-1,9%
|-0,6%
|9,2%
|Ołów spot
|USD/t
|07.09.2023
|2288,00
|0,4%
|7,5%
|-2,1%
|20,4%
|Ołów 3M
|USD/t
|07.09.2023
|2229,50
|0,2%
|4,3%
|-2,8%
|17,2%
|Aluminium spot
|USD/t
|07.09.2023
|2151,50
|0,2%
|-1,3%
|-8,4%
|-3,3%
|Aluminium 3M
|USD/t
|07.09.2023
|2196,00
|0,1%
|-1,5%
|-7,7%
|-1,7%
|Cyna spot
|USD/t
|07.09.2023
|25845,99
|-0,7%
|-6,6%
|4,4%
|23,0%
|Cyna 3M
|USD/t
|07.09.2023
|26085,00
|-0,7%
|-6,0%
|5,1%
|25,1%
|Nikiel spot
|USD/t
|07.09.2023
|20258,00
|-0,6%
|-2,9%
|-32,2%
|-5,9%
|Nikiel 3M
|USD/t
|07.09.2023
|20482,00
|-0,5%
|-2,9%
|-31,8%
|-5,1%
|Cynk spot
|USD/t
|07.09.2023
|2459,05
|0,7%
|-2,0%
|-18,1%
|-21,9%
|Cynk 3M
|USD/t
|07.09.2023
|2479,50
|0,7%
|-0,7%
|-16,6%
|-20,6%
|Uprawnienia EUA do emisji CO2
|EUR/t
|07.09.2023
|82,93
|-0,9%
|0,3%
|-1,2%
|15,3%
|Węgiel energetyczny ARA 1Y
|USD/t
|07.09.2023
|120,25
|-1,0%
|-2,2%
|-46,6%
|-61,5%
|Paliwo lotnicze
|USD/t
|07.09.2023
|991,75
|1,3%
|4,0%
|0,3%
|-12,2%
|Olej napędowy 0,1 proc.
|USD/t
|07.09.2023
|938,25
|1,4%
|6,2%
|1,5%
|-13,5%
