Surowiec Jednostka Data Cena 1D 1M YTD 1Y
Miedź spot USD/t 07.09.2023 8309,25 -0,6% -1,5% -0,7% 7,9%
Miedź 3M USD/t 07.09.2023 8321,00 -0,6% -1,9% -0,6% 9,2%
Ołów spot USD/t 07.09.2023 2288,00 0,4% 7,5% -2,1% 20,4%
Ołów 3M USD/t 07.09.2023 2229,50 0,2% 4,3% -2,8% 17,2%
Aluminium spot USD/t 07.09.2023 2151,50 0,2% -1,3% -8,4% -3,3%
Aluminium 3M USD/t 07.09.2023 2196,00 0,1% -1,5% -7,7% -1,7%
Cyna spot USD/t 07.09.2023 25845,99 -0,7% -6,6% 4,4% 23,0%
Cyna 3M USD/t 07.09.2023 26085,00 -0,7% -6,0% 5,1% 25,1%
Nikiel spot USD/t 07.09.2023 20258,00 -0,6% -2,9% -32,2% -5,9%
Nikiel 3M USD/t 07.09.2023 20482,00 -0,5% -2,9% -31,8% -5,1%
Cynk spot USD/t 07.09.2023 2459,05 0,7% -2,0% -18,1% -21,9%
Cynk 3M USD/t 07.09.2023 2479,50 0,7% -0,7% -16,6% -20,6%
Uprawnienia EUA do emisji CO2 EUR/t 07.09.2023 82,93 -0,9% 0,3% -1,2% 15,3%
Węgiel energetyczny ARA 1Y USD/t 07.09.2023 120,25 -1,0% -2,2% -46,6% -61,5%
Paliwo lotnicze USD/t 07.09.2023 991,75 1,3% 4,0% 0,3% -12,2%
Olej napędowy 0,1 proc. USD/t 07.09.2023 938,25 1,4% 6,2% 1,5% -13,5%