|Surowiec
|Jednostka
|Data
|Cena
|1D
|1M
|YTD
|1Y
|Miedź spot
|USD/t
|08.09.2023
|8229,00
|-1,0%
|-0,9%
|-1,6%
|3,9%
|Miedź 3M
|USD/t
|08.09.2023
|8242,50
|-0,9%
|-1,3%
|-1,5%
|5,5%
|Ołów spot
|USD/t
|08.09.2023
|2285,89
|-0,1%
|8,1%
|-2,2%
|21,5%
|Ołów 3M
|USD/t
|08.09.2023
|2227,50
|-0,1%
|4,8%
|-2,9%
|18,4%
|Aluminium spot
|USD/t
|08.09.2023
|2142,69
|-0,4%
|-0,2%
|-8,8%
|-5,0%
|Aluminium 3M
|USD/t
|08.09.2023
|2183,50
|-0,6%
|-0,8%
|-8,2%
|-3,7%
|Cyna spot
|USD/t
|08.09.2023
|25345,00
|-1,9%
|-6,7%
|2,4%
|18,0%
|Cyna 3M
|USD/t
|08.09.2023
|25573,00
|-2,0%
|-6,3%
|3,1%
|19,8%
|Nikiel spot
|USD/t
|08.09.2023
|19820,00
|-2,2%
|-3,8%
|-33,7%
|-8,7%
|Nikiel 3M
|USD/t
|08.09.2023
|20052,00
|-2,1%
|-3,8%
|-33,3%
|-7,8%
|Cynk spot
|USD/t
|08.09.2023
|2420,88
|-1,6%
|-2,6%
|-19,4%
|-23,2%
|Cynk 3M
|USD/t
|08.09.2023
|2443,50
|-1,5%
|-0,5%
|-17,8%
|-21,9%
|Uprawnienia EUA do emisji CO2
|EUR/t
|08.09.2023
|81,52
|-1,7%
|-3,3%
|-2,9%
|16,7%
|Węgiel energetyczny ARA 1Y
|USD/t
|08.09.2023
|122,00
|1,5%
|-0,8%
|-45,8%
|-60,9%
|Paliwo lotnicze
|USD/t
|07.09.2023
|991,75
|1,3%
|4,0%
|0,3%
|-12,2%
|Olej napędowy 0,1 proc.
|USD/t
|07.09.2023
|938,25
|1,4%
|6,2%
|1,5%
|-13,5%
