Surowiec Jednostka Data Cena 1D 1M YTD 1Y
Miedź spot USD/t 08.09.2023 8229,00 -1,0% -0,9% -1,6% 3,9%
Miedź 3M USD/t 08.09.2023 8242,50 -0,9% -1,3% -1,5% 5,5%
Ołów spot USD/t 08.09.2023 2285,89 -0,1% 8,1% -2,2% 21,5%
Ołów 3M USD/t 08.09.2023 2227,50 -0,1% 4,8% -2,9% 18,4%
Aluminium spot USD/t 08.09.2023 2142,69 -0,4% -0,2% -8,8% -5,0%
Aluminium 3M USD/t 08.09.2023 2183,50 -0,6% -0,8% -8,2% -3,7%
Cyna spot USD/t 08.09.2023 25345,00 -1,9% -6,7% 2,4% 18,0%
Cyna 3M USD/t 08.09.2023 25573,00 -2,0% -6,3% 3,1% 19,8%
Nikiel spot USD/t 08.09.2023 19820,00 -2,2% -3,8% -33,7% -8,7%
Nikiel 3M USD/t 08.09.2023 20052,00 -2,1% -3,8% -33,3% -7,8%
Cynk spot USD/t 08.09.2023 2420,88 -1,6% -2,6% -19,4% -23,2%
Cynk 3M USD/t 08.09.2023 2443,50 -1,5% -0,5% -17,8% -21,9%
Uprawnienia EUA do emisji CO2 EUR/t 08.09.2023 81,52 -1,7% -3,3% -2,9% 16,7%
Węgiel energetyczny ARA 1Y USD/t 08.09.2023 122,00 1,5% -0,8% -45,8% -60,9%
Paliwo lotnicze USD/t 07.09.2023 991,75 1,3% 4,0% 0,3% -12,2%
Olej napędowy 0,1 proc. USD/t 07.09.2023 938,25 1,4% 6,2% 1,5% -13,5%