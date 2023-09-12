|Surowiec
|Jednostka
|Data
|Cena
|1D
|1M
|YTD
|1Y
|Miedź spot
|USD/t
|11.09.2023
|8375,50
|1,8%
|1,5%
|0,1%
|5,7%
|Miedź 3M
|USD/t
|11.09.2023
|8402,00
|1,9%
|1,3%
|0,4%
|6,9%
|Ołów spot
|USD/t
|11.09.2023
|2305,50
|0,9%
|9,7%
|-1,3%
|20,4%
|Ołów 3M
|USD/t
|11.09.2023
|2249,00
|1,0%
|6,6%
|-1,9%
|17,3%
|Aluminium spot
|USD/t
|11.09.2023
|2161,75
|0,9%
|1,7%
|-8,0%
|-4,9%
|Aluminium 3M
|USD/t
|11.09.2023
|2205,50
|1,0%
|1,4%
|-7,3%
|-3,5%
|Cyna spot
|USD/t
|11.09.2023
|25538,00
|0,8%
|-2,6%
|3,2%
|19,9%
|Cyna 3M
|USD/t
|11.09.2023
|25803,00
|0,9%
|-2,5%
|4,0%
|21,9%
|Nikiel spot
|USD/t
|11.09.2023
|20252,00
|2,2%
|1,5%
|-32,2%
|-11,8%
|Nikiel 3M
|USD/t
|11.09.2023
|20485,00
|2,2%
|1,2%
|-31,8%
|-10,9%
|Cynk spot
|USD/t
|11.09.2023
|2485,00
|2,6%
|3,2%
|-17,3%
|-21,9%
|Cynk 3M
|USD/t
|11.09.2023
|2509,50
|2,7%
|4,7%
|-15,6%
|-20,8%
|Uprawnienia EUA do emisji CO2
|EUR/t
|11.09.2023
|81,65
|0,2%
|-5,9%
|-2,8%
|18,9%
|Węgiel energetyczny ARA 1Y
|USD/t
|11.09.2023
|124,25
|1,8%
|1,0%
|-44,8%
|-60,2%
|Paliwo lotnicze
|USD/t
|11.09.2023
|1048,00
|1,6%
|5,1%
|6,0%
|-7,2%
|Olej napędowy 0,1 proc.
|USD/t
|11.09.2023
|1002,75
|2,1%
|10,7%
|8,5%
|-6,9%
