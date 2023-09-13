|Surowiec
|Jednostka
|Data
|Cena
|1D
|1M
|YTD
|1Y
|Miedź spot
|USD/t
|12.09.2023
|8367,50
|-0,1%
|1,4%
|0,0%
|3,6%
|Miedź 3M
|USD/t
|12.09.2023
|8391,00
|-0,1%
|1,2%
|0,2%
|5,5%
|Ołów spot
|USD/t
|12.09.2023
|2264,00
|-1,8%
|7,8%
|-3,1%
|16,5%
|Ołów 3M
|USD/t
|12.09.2023
|2219,50
|-1,3%
|5,2%
|-3,2%
|13,9%
|Aluminium spot
|USD/t
|12.09.2023
|2153,39
|-0,4%
|1,3%
|-8,3%
|-5,0%
|Aluminium 3M
|USD/t
|12.09.2023
|2196,50
|-0,4%
|1,0%
|-7,6%
|-3,8%
|Cyna spot
|USD/t
|12.09.2023
|25266,00
|-1,1%
|-3,6%
|2,1%
|17,0%
|Cyna 3M
|USD/t
|12.09.2023
|25524,00
|-1,1%
|-3,5%
|2,9%
|18,9%
|Nikiel spot
|USD/t
|12.09.2023
|19683,50
|-2,8%
|-1,4%
|-34,1%
|-19,8%
|Nikiel 3M
|USD/t
|12.09.2023
|19923,00
|-2,7%
|-1,6%
|-33,7%
|-18,9%
|Cynk spot
|USD/t
|12.09.2023
|2449,95
|-1,4%
|1,7%
|-18,4%
|-23,7%
|Cynk 3M
|USD/t
|12.09.2023
|2479,00
|-1,2%
|3,4%
|-16,6%
|-22,4%
|Uprawnienia EUA do emisji CO2
|EUR/t
|12.09.2023
|81,08
|-0,7%
|-6,5%
|-3,4%
|8,9%
|Węgiel energetyczny ARA 1Y
|USD/t
|12.09.2023
|126,00
|1,4%
|2,4%
|-44,0%
|-59,6%
|Paliwo lotnicze
|USD/t
|12.09.2023
|1040,00
|-0,8%
|4,3%
|5,2%
|-10,5%
|Olej napędowy 0,1 proc.
|USD/t
|12.09.2023
|972,00
|-3,1%
|7,3%
|5,2%
|-10,2%
komentarze (0)