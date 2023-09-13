Surowiec Jednostka Data Cena 1D 1M YTD 1Y
Miedź spot USD/t 12.09.2023 8367,50 -0,1% 1,4% 0,0% 3,6%
Miedź 3M USD/t 12.09.2023 8391,00 -0,1% 1,2% 0,2% 5,5%
Ołów spot USD/t 12.09.2023 2264,00 -1,8% 7,8% -3,1% 16,5%
Ołów 3M USD/t 12.09.2023 2219,50 -1,3% 5,2% -3,2% 13,9%
Aluminium spot USD/t 12.09.2023 2153,39 -0,4% 1,3% -8,3% -5,0%
Aluminium 3M USD/t 12.09.2023 2196,50 -0,4% 1,0% -7,6% -3,8%
Cyna spot USD/t 12.09.2023 25266,00 -1,1% -3,6% 2,1% 17,0%
Cyna 3M USD/t 12.09.2023 25524,00 -1,1% -3,5% 2,9% 18,9%
Nikiel spot USD/t 12.09.2023 19683,50 -2,8% -1,4% -34,1% -19,8%
Nikiel 3M USD/t 12.09.2023 19923,00 -2,7% -1,6% -33,7% -18,9%
Cynk spot USD/t 12.09.2023 2449,95 -1,4% 1,7% -18,4% -23,7%
Cynk 3M USD/t 12.09.2023 2479,00 -1,2% 3,4% -16,6% -22,4%
Uprawnienia EUA do emisji CO2 EUR/t 12.09.2023 81,08 -0,7% -6,5% -3,4% 8,9%
Węgiel energetyczny ARA 1Y USD/t 12.09.2023 126,00 1,4% 2,4% -44,0% -59,6%
Paliwo lotnicze USD/t 12.09.2023 1040,00 -0,8% 4,3% 5,2% -10,5%
Olej napędowy 0,1 proc. USD/t 12.09.2023 972,00 -3,1% 7,3% 5,2% -10,2%