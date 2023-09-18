|Surowiec
|Jednostka
|Data
|Cena
|1D
|1M
|YTD
|1Y
|Miedź spot
|USD/t
|15.09.2023
|8350,35
|-0,3%
|2,5%
|-0,2%
|6,4%
|Miedź 3M
|USD/t
|15.09.2023
|8405,50
|-0,1%
|2,5%
|0,4%
|8,7%
|Ołów spot
|USD/t
|15.09.2023
|2299,25
|0,5%
|8,5%
|-1,6%
|20,6%
|Ołów 3M
|USD/t
|15.09.2023
|2261,00
|0,7%
|6,6%
|-1,4%
|18,0%
|Aluminium spot
|USD/t
|15.09.2023
|2147,45
|-1,6%
|2,7%
|-8,6%
|-6,6%
|Aluminium 3M
|USD/t
|15.09.2023
|2190,00
|-1,6%
|2,2%
|-7,9%
|-5,1%
|Cyna spot
|USD/t
|15.09.2023
|25489,50
|-0,7%
|2,4%
|3,0%
|21,8%
|Cyna 3M
|USD/t
|15.09.2023
|25703,00
|-0,7%
|2,1%
|3,6%
|23,5%
|Nikiel spot
|USD/t
|15.09.2023
|19672,50
|-2,1%
|0,9%
|-34,2%
|-14,8%
|Nikiel 3M
|USD/t
|15.09.2023
|19924,00
|-2,1%
|0,7%
|-33,7%
|-13,8%
|Cynk spot
|USD/t
|15.09.2023
|2490,14
|-2,0%
|7,3%
|-17,1%
|-22,5%
|Cynk 3M
|USD/t
|15.09.2023
|2520,50
|-1,9%
|8,9%
|-15,2%
|-20,9%
|Uprawnienia EUA do emisji CO2
|EUR/t
|15.09.2023
|82,31
|-1,0%
|-5,5%
|-2,0%
|10,3%
|Węgiel energetyczny ARA 1Y
|USD/t
|15.09.2023
|129,40
|0,7%
|5,2%
|-42,5%
|-57,6%
|Paliwo lotnicze
|USD/t
|15.09.2023
|1048,50
|-1,9%
|9,8%
|6,0%
|8,0%
|Olej napędowy 0,1 proc.
|USD/t
|14.09.2023
|1009,25
|2,1%
|13,5%
|9,2%
|2,6%
