Surowiec Jednostka Data Cena 1D 1M YTD 1Y
Miedź spot USD/t 15.09.2023 8350,35 -0,3% 2,5% -0,2% 6,4%
Miedź 3M USD/t 15.09.2023 8405,50 -0,1% 2,5% 0,4% 8,7%
Ołów spot USD/t 15.09.2023 2299,25 0,5% 8,5% -1,6% 20,6%
Ołów 3M USD/t 15.09.2023 2261,00 0,7% 6,6% -1,4% 18,0%
Aluminium spot USD/t 15.09.2023 2147,45 -1,6% 2,7% -8,6% -6,6%
Aluminium 3M USD/t 15.09.2023 2190,00 -1,6% 2,2% -7,9% -5,1%
Cyna spot USD/t 15.09.2023 25489,50 -0,7% 2,4% 3,0% 21,8%
Cyna 3M USD/t 15.09.2023 25703,00 -0,7% 2,1% 3,6% 23,5%
Nikiel spot USD/t 15.09.2023 19672,50 -2,1% 0,9% -34,2% -14,8%
Nikiel 3M USD/t 15.09.2023 19924,00 -2,1% 0,7% -33,7% -13,8%
Cynk spot USD/t 15.09.2023 2490,14 -2,0% 7,3% -17,1% -22,5%
Cynk 3M USD/t 15.09.2023 2520,50 -1,9% 8,9% -15,2% -20,9%
Uprawnienia EUA do emisji CO2 EUR/t 15.09.2023 82,31 -1,0% -5,5% -2,0% 10,3%
Węgiel energetyczny ARA 1Y USD/t 15.09.2023 129,40 0,7% 5,2% -42,5% -57,6%
Paliwo lotnicze USD/t 15.09.2023 1048,50 -1,9% 9,8% 6,0% 8,0%
Olej napędowy 0,1 proc. USD/t 14.09.2023 1009,25 2,1% 13,5% 9,2% 2,6%