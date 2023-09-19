|Surowiec
|Jednostka
|Data
|Cena
|1D
|1M
|YTD
|1Y
|Miedź spot
|USD/t
|18.09.2023
|8299,80
|-0,6%
|1,0%
|-0,8%
|5,5%
|Miedź 3M
|USD/t
|18.09.2023
|8359,50
|-0,5%
|1,4%
|-0,1%
|7,7%
|Ołów spot
|USD/t
|18.09.2023
|2276,50
|-1,0%
|5,0%
|-2,6%
|21,5%
|Ołów 3M
|USD/t
|18.09.2023
|2247,50
|-0,6%
|4,6%
|-2,0%
|19,0%
|Aluminium spot
|USD/t
|18.09.2023
|2175,94
|1,3%
|4,1%
|-7,4%
|-4,1%
|Aluminium 3M
|USD/t
|18.09.2023
|2220,00
|1,4%
|3,9%
|-6,6%
|-2,5%
|Cyna spot
|USD/t
|18.09.2023
|25938,00
|1,8%
|3,8%
|4,8%
|22,1%
|Cyna 3M
|USD/t
|18.09.2023
|26183,00
|1,9%
|3,7%
|5,5%
|23,9%
|Nikiel spot
|USD/t
|18.09.2023
|19616,00
|-0,3%
|-1,5%
|-34,4%
|-19,0%
|Nikiel 3M
|USD/t
|18.09.2023
|19877,00
|-0,2%
|-1,3%
|-33,8%
|-18,0%
|Cynk spot
|USD/t
|18.09.2023
|2510,75
|0,8%
|9,8%
|-16,4%
|-21,1%
|Cynk 3M
|USD/t
|18.09.2023
|2542,00
|0,9%
|10,5%
|-14,5%
|-19,4%
|Uprawnienia EUA do emisji CO2
|EUR/t
|18.09.2023
|80,84
|-1,8%
|-8,1%
|-3,7%
|6,1%
|Węgiel energetyczny ARA 1Y
|USD/t
|18.09.2023
|128,00
|-1,1%
|0,4%
|-43,1%
|-58,0%
|Paliwo lotnicze
|USD/t
|18.09.2023
|1027,00
|-2,1%
|4,6%
|3,8%
|3,4%
|Olej napędowy 0,1 proc.
|USD/t
|18.09.2023
|967,25
|-2,0%
|6,9%
|4,7%
|3,0%
