Surowiec Jednostka Data Cena 1D 1M YTD 1Y
Miedź spot USD/t 19.09.2023 8233,50 -0,8% 0,2% -1,6% 5,2%
Miedź 3M USD/t 19.09.2023 8292,50 -0,8% 0,6% -0,9% 7,0%
Ołów spot USD/t 19.09.2023 2233,50 -1,9% 3,0% -4,4% 19,7%
Ołów 3M USD/t 19.09.2023 2220,00 -1,2% 3,3% -3,2% 17,8%
Aluminium spot USD/t 19.09.2023 2174,50 -0,1% 4,1% -7,4% -2,8%
Aluminium 3M USD/t 19.09.2023 2215,50 -0,2% 3,7% -6,8% -1,6%
Cyna spot USD/t 19.09.2023 25807,00 -0,5% 3,3% 4,3% 22,7%
Cyna 3M USD/t 19.09.2023 26106,00 -0,3% 3,3% 5,2% 24,6%
Nikiel spot USD/t 19.09.2023 19671,25 0,3% -1,2% -34,2% -19,9%
Nikiel 3M USD/t 19.09.2023 19919,00 0,2% -1,1% -33,7% -19,0%
Cynk spot USD/t 19.09.2023 2467,50 -1,7% 7,9% -17,8% -22,1%
Cynk 3M USD/t 19.09.2023 2497,50 -1,8% 8,6% -16,0% -20,5%
Uprawnienia EUA do emisji CO2 EUR/t 19.09.2023 81,23 0,5% -7,7% -3,3% 9,7%
Węgiel energetyczny ARA 1Y USD/t 19.09.2023 130,00 1,6% 2,0% -42,2% -57,4%
Paliwo lotnicze USD/t 19.09.2023 1040,50 1,3% 6,0% 5,2% 4,8%
Olej napędowy 0,1 proc. USD/t 19.09.2023 976,75 1,0% 7,9% 5,7% 4,0%