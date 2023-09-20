|Surowiec
|Jednostka
|Data
|Cena
|1D
|1M
|YTD
|1Y
|Miedź spot
|USD/t
|19.09.2023
|8233,50
|-0,8%
|0,2%
|-1,6%
|5,2%
|Miedź 3M
|USD/t
|19.09.2023
|8292,50
|-0,8%
|0,6%
|-0,9%
|7,0%
|Ołów spot
|USD/t
|19.09.2023
|2233,50
|-1,9%
|3,0%
|-4,4%
|19,7%
|Ołów 3M
|USD/t
|19.09.2023
|2220,00
|-1,2%
|3,3%
|-3,2%
|17,8%
|Aluminium spot
|USD/t
|19.09.2023
|2174,50
|-0,1%
|4,1%
|-7,4%
|-2,8%
|Aluminium 3M
|USD/t
|19.09.2023
|2215,50
|-0,2%
|3,7%
|-6,8%
|-1,6%
|Cyna spot
|USD/t
|19.09.2023
|25807,00
|-0,5%
|3,3%
|4,3%
|22,7%
|Cyna 3M
|USD/t
|19.09.2023
|26106,00
|-0,3%
|3,3%
|5,2%
|24,6%
|Nikiel spot
|USD/t
|19.09.2023
|19671,25
|0,3%
|-1,2%
|-34,2%
|-19,9%
|Nikiel 3M
|USD/t
|19.09.2023
|19919,00
|0,2%
|-1,1%
|-33,7%
|-19,0%
|Cynk spot
|USD/t
|19.09.2023
|2467,50
|-1,7%
|7,9%
|-17,8%
|-22,1%
|Cynk 3M
|USD/t
|19.09.2023
|2497,50
|-1,8%
|8,6%
|-16,0%
|-20,5%
|Uprawnienia EUA do emisji CO2
|EUR/t
|19.09.2023
|81,23
|0,5%
|-7,7%
|-3,3%
|9,7%
|Węgiel energetyczny ARA 1Y
|USD/t
|19.09.2023
|130,00
|1,6%
|2,0%
|-42,2%
|-57,4%
|Paliwo lotnicze
|USD/t
|19.09.2023
|1040,50
|1,3%
|6,0%
|5,2%
|4,8%
|Olej napędowy 0,1 proc.
|USD/t
|19.09.2023
|976,75
|1,0%
|7,9%
|5,7%
|4,0%
