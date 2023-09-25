Surowiec Jednostka Data Cena 1D 1M YTD 1Y
Miedź spot USD/t 22.09.2023 8161,74 0,4% -2,0% -2,4% 5,5%
Miedź 3M USD/t 22.09.2023 8222,00 0,3% -1,7% -1,8% 7,1%
Ołów spot USD/t 22.09.2023 2239,75 1,9% 3,4% -4,1% 21,9%
Ołów 3M USD/t 22.09.2023 2214,00 1,4% 2,9% -3,4% 19,6%
Aluminium spot USD/t 22.09.2023 2200,75 1,4% 3,4% -6,3% -0,6%
Aluminium 3M USD/t 22.09.2023 2240,50 1,3% 2,9% -5,8% 0,5%
Cyna spot USD/t 22.09.2023 26057,00 2,7% 0,4% 5,3% 20,0%
Cyna 3M USD/t 22.09.2023 26251,00 2,5% 0,5% 5,8% 21,3%
Nikiel spot USD/t 22.09.2023 19173,00 1,6% -5,4% -35,8% -21,7%
Nikiel 3M USD/t 22.09.2023 19418,00 1,5% -5,3% -35,4% -20,9%
Cynk spot USD/t 22.09.2023 2541,25 2,1% 9,8% -15,4% -18,6%
Cynk 3M USD/t 22.09.2023 2562,00 1,9% 9,9% -13,8% -17,5%
Uprawnienia EUA do emisji CO2 EUR/t 22.09.2023 85,48 1,6% -4,9% 1,8% 16,4%
Węgiel energetyczny ARA 1Y USD/t 22.09.2023 130,00 1,6% -3,0% -42,2% -53,9%
Paliwo lotnicze USD/t 22.09.2023 1045,50 -1,7% 6,6% 5,7% -0,3%
Olej napędowy 0,1 proc. USD/t 22.09.2023 981,50 -2,5% 8,8% 6,2% -1,1%