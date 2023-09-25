|Surowiec
|Jednostka
|Data
|Cena
|1D
|1M
|YTD
|1Y
|Miedź spot
|USD/t
|22.09.2023
|8161,74
|0,4%
|-2,0%
|-2,4%
|5,5%
|Miedź 3M
|USD/t
|22.09.2023
|8222,00
|0,3%
|-1,7%
|-1,8%
|7,1%
|Ołów spot
|USD/t
|22.09.2023
|2239,75
|1,9%
|3,4%
|-4,1%
|21,9%
|Ołów 3M
|USD/t
|22.09.2023
|2214,00
|1,4%
|2,9%
|-3,4%
|19,6%
|Aluminium spot
|USD/t
|22.09.2023
|2200,75
|1,4%
|3,4%
|-6,3%
|-0,6%
|Aluminium 3M
|USD/t
|22.09.2023
|2240,50
|1,3%
|2,9%
|-5,8%
|0,5%
|Cyna spot
|USD/t
|22.09.2023
|26057,00
|2,7%
|0,4%
|5,3%
|20,0%
|Cyna 3M
|USD/t
|22.09.2023
|26251,00
|2,5%
|0,5%
|5,8%
|21,3%
|Nikiel spot
|USD/t
|22.09.2023
|19173,00
|1,6%
|-5,4%
|-35,8%
|-21,7%
|Nikiel 3M
|USD/t
|22.09.2023
|19418,00
|1,5%
|-5,3%
|-35,4%
|-20,9%
|Cynk spot
|USD/t
|22.09.2023
|2541,25
|2,1%
|9,8%
|-15,4%
|-18,6%
|Cynk 3M
|USD/t
|22.09.2023
|2562,00
|1,9%
|9,9%
|-13,8%
|-17,5%
|Uprawnienia EUA do emisji CO2
|EUR/t
|22.09.2023
|85,48
|1,6%
|-4,9%
|1,8%
|16,4%
|Węgiel energetyczny ARA 1Y
|USD/t
|22.09.2023
|130,00
|1,6%
|-3,0%
|-42,2%
|-53,9%
|Paliwo lotnicze
|USD/t
|22.09.2023
|1045,50
|-1,7%
|6,6%
|5,7%
|-0,3%
|Olej napędowy 0,1 proc.
|USD/t
|22.09.2023
|981,50
|-2,5%
|8,8%
|6,2%
|-1,1%
