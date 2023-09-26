|Surowiec
|Jednostka
|Data
|Cena
|1D
|1M
|YTD
|1Y
|Miedź spot
|USD/t
|25.09.2023
|8075,40
|-1,1%
|-2,9%
|-3,5%
|7,4%
|Miedź 3M
|USD/t
|25.09.2023
|8145,50
|-0,9%
|-2,5%
|-2,7%
|9,6%
|Ołów spot
|USD/t
|25.09.2023
|2215,50
|-1,1%
|2,0%
|-5,2%
|23,9%
|Ołów 3M
|USD/t
|25.09.2023
|2181,00
|-1,5%
|0,9%
|-4,9%
|20,9%
|Aluminium spot
|USD/t
|25.09.2023
|2192,75
|-0,4%
|3,7%
|-6,7%
|2,1%
|Aluminium 3M
|USD/t
|25.09.2023
|2233,50
|-0,3%
|3,9%
|-6,1%
|3,2%
|Cyna spot
|USD/t
|25.09.2023
|25691,00
|-1,4%
|1,6%
|3,8%
|26,8%
|Cyna 3M
|USD/t
|25.09.2023
|25888,00
|-1,4%
|1,5%
|4,4%
|27,9%
|Nikiel spot
|USD/t
|25.09.2023
|18859,00
|-1,6%
|-8,5%
|-36,9%
|-19,1%
|Nikiel 3M
|USD/t
|25.09.2023
|19120,00
|-1,5%
|-8,1%
|-36,4%
|-18,3%
|Cynk spot
|USD/t
|25.09.2023
|2509,00
|-1,3%
|5,8%
|-16,5%
|-16,9%
|Cynk 3M
|USD/t
|25.09.2023
|2532,00
|-1,2%
|6,3%
|-14,8%
|-15,8%
|Uprawnienia EUA do emisji CO2
|EUR/t
|25.09.2023
|85,27
|-0,2%
|-0,1%
|1,5%
|24,1%
|Węgiel energetyczny ARA 1Y
|USD/t
|25.09.2023
|130,00
|0,0%
|1,0%
|-42,2%
|-53,9%
|Paliwo lotnicze
|USD/t
|25.09.2023
|1021,75
|-2,3%
|0,4%
|3,3%
|0,8%
|Olej napędowy 0,1 proc.
|USD/t
|25.09.2023
|964,50
|-1,7%
|3,5%
|4,4%
|1,6%
