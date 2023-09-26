Surowiec Jednostka Data Cena 1D 1M YTD 1Y
Miedź spot USD/t 25.09.2023 8075,40 -1,1% -2,9% -3,5% 7,4%
Miedź 3M USD/t 25.09.2023 8145,50 -0,9% -2,5% -2,7% 9,6%
Ołów spot USD/t 25.09.2023 2215,50 -1,1% 2,0% -5,2% 23,9%
Ołów 3M USD/t 25.09.2023 2181,00 -1,5% 0,9% -4,9% 20,9%
Aluminium spot USD/t 25.09.2023 2192,75 -0,4% 3,7% -6,7% 2,1%
Aluminium 3M USD/t 25.09.2023 2233,50 -0,3% 3,9% -6,1% 3,2%
Cyna spot USD/t 25.09.2023 25691,00 -1,4% 1,6% 3,8% 26,8%
Cyna 3M USD/t 25.09.2023 25888,00 -1,4% 1,5% 4,4% 27,9%
Nikiel spot USD/t 25.09.2023 18859,00 -1,6% -8,5% -36,9% -19,1%
Nikiel 3M USD/t 25.09.2023 19120,00 -1,5% -8,1% -36,4% -18,3%
Cynk spot USD/t 25.09.2023 2509,00 -1,3% 5,8% -16,5% -16,9%
Cynk 3M USD/t 25.09.2023 2532,00 -1,2% 6,3% -14,8% -15,8%
Uprawnienia EUA do emisji CO2 EUR/t 25.09.2023 85,27 -0,2% -0,1% 1,5% 24,1%
Węgiel energetyczny ARA 1Y USD/t 25.09.2023 130,00 0,0% 1,0% -42,2% -53,9%
Paliwo lotnicze USD/t 25.09.2023 1021,75 -2,3% 0,4% 3,3% 0,8%
Olej napędowy 0,1 proc. USD/t 25.09.2023 964,50 -1,7% 3,5% 4,4% 1,6%