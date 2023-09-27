Surowiec Jednostka Data Cena 1D 1M YTD 1Y
Miedź spot USD/t 26.09.2023 8034,15 -0,5% -3,4% -4,0% 8,1%
Miedź 3M USD/t 26.09.2023 8091,00 -0,7% -3,2% -3,4% 10,2%
Ołów spot USD/t 26.09.2023 2219,50 0,2% 2,2% -5,0% 27,6%
Ołów 3M USD/t 26.09.2023 2186,50 0,3% 1,2% -4,6% 24,6%
Aluminium spot USD/t 26.09.2023 2204,25 0,5% 4,3% -6,2% 4,0%
Aluminium 3M USD/t 26.09.2023 2243,50 0,4% 4,3% -5,7% 4,9%
Cyna spot USD/t 26.09.2023 25777,00 0,3% 2,0% 4,1% 24,9%
Cyna 3M USD/t 26.09.2023 26012,00 0,5% 2,0% 4,9% 26,0%
Nikiel spot USD/t 26.09.2023 18622,00 -1,3% -9,7% -37,7% -15,5%
Nikiel 3M USD/t 26.09.2023 18877,00 -1,3% -9,2% -37,2% -15,0%
Cynk spot USD/t 26.09.2023 2486,50 -0,9% 4,9% -17,2% -15,3%
Cynk 3M USD/t 26.09.2023 2511,00 -0,8% 5,4% -15,5% -14,1%
Uprawnienia EUA do emisji CO2 EUR/t 26.09.2023 82,92 -2,8% -2,9% -1,3% 13,1%
Węgiel energetyczny ARA 1Y USD/t 26.09.2023 129,50 -0,4% 0,6% -42,4% -52,7%
Paliwo lotnicze USD/t 26.09.2023 1010,25 -1,1% -0,7% 2,1% 3,4%
Olej napędowy 0,1 proc. USD/t 26.09.2023 953,00 -1,2% 2,3% 3,1% 3,6%