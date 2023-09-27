|Surowiec
|Jednostka
|Data
|Cena
|1D
|1M
|YTD
|1Y
|Miedź spot
|USD/t
|26.09.2023
|8034,15
|-0,5%
|-3,4%
|-4,0%
|8,1%
|Miedź 3M
|USD/t
|26.09.2023
|8091,00
|-0,7%
|-3,2%
|-3,4%
|10,2%
|Ołów spot
|USD/t
|26.09.2023
|2219,50
|0,2%
|2,2%
|-5,0%
|27,6%
|Ołów 3M
|USD/t
|26.09.2023
|2186,50
|0,3%
|1,2%
|-4,6%
|24,6%
|Aluminium spot
|USD/t
|26.09.2023
|2204,25
|0,5%
|4,3%
|-6,2%
|4,0%
|Aluminium 3M
|USD/t
|26.09.2023
|2243,50
|0,4%
|4,3%
|-5,7%
|4,9%
|Cyna spot
|USD/t
|26.09.2023
|25777,00
|0,3%
|2,0%
|4,1%
|24,9%
|Cyna 3M
|USD/t
|26.09.2023
|26012,00
|0,5%
|2,0%
|4,9%
|26,0%
|Nikiel spot
|USD/t
|26.09.2023
|18622,00
|-1,3%
|-9,7%
|-37,7%
|-15,5%
|Nikiel 3M
|USD/t
|26.09.2023
|18877,00
|-1,3%
|-9,2%
|-37,2%
|-15,0%
|Cynk spot
|USD/t
|26.09.2023
|2486,50
|-0,9%
|4,9%
|-17,2%
|-15,3%
|Cynk 3M
|USD/t
|26.09.2023
|2511,00
|-0,8%
|5,4%
|-15,5%
|-14,1%
|Uprawnienia EUA do emisji CO2
|EUR/t
|26.09.2023
|82,92
|-2,8%
|-2,9%
|-1,3%
|13,1%
|Węgiel energetyczny ARA 1Y
|USD/t
|26.09.2023
|129,50
|-0,4%
|0,6%
|-42,4%
|-52,7%
|Paliwo lotnicze
|USD/t
|26.09.2023
|1010,25
|-1,1%
|-0,7%
|2,1%
|3,4%
|Olej napędowy 0,1 proc.
|USD/t
|26.09.2023
|953,00
|-1,2%
|2,3%
|3,1%
|3,6%
komentarze (0)