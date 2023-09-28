|Surowiec
|Jednostka
|Data
|Cena
|1D
|1M
|YTD
|1Y
|Miedź spot
|USD/t
|27.09.2023
|8056,50
|0,3%
|-3,2%
|-3,7%
|8,5%
|Miedź 3M
|USD/t
|27.09.2023
|8114,00
|0,3%
|-2,9%
|-3,1%
|10,3%
|Ołów spot
|USD/t
|27.09.2023
|2174,50
|-2,0%
|0,1%
|-6,9%
|25,2%
|Ołów 3M
|USD/t
|27.09.2023
|2153,00
|-1,5%
|-0,4%
|-6,1%
|23,1%
|Aluminium spot
|USD/t
|27.09.2023
|2203,75
|0,0%
|4,3%
|-6,2%
|5,3%
|Aluminium 3M
|USD/t
|27.09.2023
|2238,00
|-0,2%
|4,1%
|-5,9%
|5,9%
|Cyna spot
|USD/t
|27.09.2023
|25399,00
|-1,5%
|0,5%
|2,6%
|22,8%
|Cyna 3M
|USD/t
|27.09.2023
|25650,00
|-1,4%
|0,6%
|3,4%
|24,0%
|Nikiel spot
|USD/t
|27.09.2023
|18744,25
|0,7%
|-9,1%
|-37,3%
|-13,7%
|Nikiel 3M
|USD/t
|27.09.2023
|19003,00
|0,7%
|-8,6%
|-36,8%
|-13,1%
|Cynk spot
|USD/t
|27.09.2023
|2451,00
|-1,4%
|3,4%
|-18,4%
|-14,7%
|Cynk 3M
|USD/t
|27.09.2023
|2476,50
|-1,4%
|3,9%
|-16,7%
|-13,5%
|Uprawnienia EUA do emisji CO2
|EUR/t
|27.09.2023
|82,29
|-0,8%
|-3,6%
|-2,0%
|16,0%
|Węgiel energetyczny ARA 1Y
|USD/t
|27.09.2023
|129,50
|0,0%
|0,6%
|-42,4%
|-52,7%
|Paliwo lotnicze
|USD/t
|27.09.2023
|1029,75
|1,9%
|1,2%
|4,1%
|2,1%
|Olej napędowy 0,1 proc.
|USD/t
|27.09.2023
|971,50
|1,9%
|4,3%
|5,1%
|1,6%
komentarze (0)