|Surowiec
|Jednostka
|Data
|Cena
|1D
|1M
|YTD
|1Y
|Miedź spot
|USD/t
|29.09.2023
|8212,50
|0,6%
|-2,4%
|-1,8%
|7,4%
|Miedź 3M
|USD/t
|29.09.2023
|8270,50
|0,6%
|-2,1%
|-1,2%
|9,7%
|Ołów spot
|USD/t
|29.09.2023
|2200,00
|-0,9%
|-0,6%
|-5,8%
|17,2%
|Ołów 3M
|USD/t
|29.09.2023
|2171,00
|-1,1%
|-0,9%
|-5,3%
|15,7%
|Aluminium spot
|USD/t
|29.09.2023
|2330,50
|3,7%
|9,5%
|-0,8%
|6,6%
|Aluminium 3M
|USD/t
|29.09.2023
|2347,00
|3,1%
|8,2%
|-1,3%
|6,8%
|Cyna spot
|USD/t
|29.09.2023
|23664,00
|-5,6%
|-5,9%
|-4,4%
|15,2%
|Cyna 3M
|USD/t
|29.09.2023
|23944,00
|-5,4%
|-5,7%
|-3,5%
|16,7%
|Nikiel spot
|USD/t
|29.09.2023
|18440,00
|-1,0%
|-10,0%
|-38,3%
|-17,1%
|Nikiel 3M
|USD/t
|29.09.2023
|18694,00
|-1,0%
|-9,6%
|-37,8%
|-16,4%
|Cynk spot
|USD/t
|29.09.2023
|2642,75
|1,3%
|8,8%
|-12,0%
|-10,6%
|Cynk 3M
|USD/t
|29.09.2023
|2649,50
|1,1%
|8,6%
|-10,9%
|-9,6%
|Uprawnienia EUA do emisji CO2
|EUR/t
|29.09.2023
|81,67
|-1,3%
|-3,7%
|-2,7%
|18,9%
|Węgiel energetyczny ARA 1Y
|USD/t
|29.09.2023
|130,00
|-0,8%
|1,0%
|-42,2%
|-53,2%
|Paliwo lotnicze
|USD/t
|29.09.2023
|1051,75
|0,4%
|5,5%
|6,3%
|4,3%
|Olej napędowy 0,1 proc.
|USD/t
|29.09.2023
|1000,50
|0,6%
|9,1%
|8,3%
|0,1%
komentarze (0)