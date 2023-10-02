Surowiec Jednostka Data Cena 1D 1M YTD 1Y
Miedź spot USD/t 29.09.2023 8212,50 0,6% -2,4% -1,8% 7,4%
Miedź 3M USD/t 29.09.2023 8270,50 0,6% -2,1% -1,2% 9,7%
Ołów spot USD/t 29.09.2023 2200,00 -0,9% -0,6% -5,8% 17,2%
Ołów 3M USD/t 29.09.2023 2171,00 -1,1% -0,9% -5,3% 15,7%
Aluminium spot USD/t 29.09.2023 2330,50 3,7% 9,5% -0,8% 6,6%
Aluminium 3M USD/t 29.09.2023 2347,00 3,1% 8,2% -1,3% 6,8%
Cyna spot USD/t 29.09.2023 23664,00 -5,6% -5,9% -4,4% 15,2%
Cyna 3M USD/t 29.09.2023 23944,00 -5,4% -5,7% -3,5% 16,7%
Nikiel spot USD/t 29.09.2023 18440,00 -1,0% -10,0% -38,3% -17,1%
Nikiel 3M USD/t 29.09.2023 18694,00 -1,0% -9,6% -37,8% -16,4%
Cynk spot USD/t 29.09.2023 2642,75 1,3% 8,8% -12,0% -10,6%
Cynk 3M USD/t 29.09.2023 2649,50 1,1% 8,6% -10,9% -9,6%
Uprawnienia EUA do emisji CO2 EUR/t 29.09.2023 81,67 -1,3% -3,7% -2,7% 18,9%
Węgiel energetyczny ARA 1Y USD/t 29.09.2023 130,00 -0,8% 1,0% -42,2% -53,2%
Paliwo lotnicze USD/t 29.09.2023 1051,75 0,4% 5,5% 6,3% 4,3%
Olej napędowy 0,1 proc. USD/t 29.09.2023 1000,50 0,6% 9,1% 8,3% 0,1%