|Surowiec
|Jednostka
|Data
|Cena
|1D
|1M
|YTD
|1Y
|Miedź spot
|USD/t
|02.10.2023
|7978,00
|-2,9%
|-5,9%
|-4,6%
|3,8%
|Miedź 3M
|USD/t
|02.10.2023
|8053,00
|-2,6%
|-5,3%
|-3,8%
|6,5%
|Ołów spot
|USD/t
|02.10.2023
|2162,50
|-1,7%
|-4,9%
|-7,4%
|13,1%
|Ołów 3M
|USD/t
|02.10.2023
|2146,00
|-1,2%
|-4,6%
|-6,4%
|12,5%
|Aluminium spot
|USD/t
|02.10.2023
|2293,25
|-1,6%
|4,7%
|-2,4%
|6,4%
|Aluminium 3M
|USD/t
|02.10.2023
|2321,00
|-1,1%
|3,8%
|-2,4%
|7,4%
|Cyna spot
|USD/t
|02.10.2023
|23197,00
|-2,0%
|-8,9%
|-6,3%
|12,2%
|Cyna 3M
|USD/t
|02.10.2023
|23496,00
|-1,9%
|-9,0%
|-5,3%
|13,9%
|Nikiel spot
|USD/t
|02.10.2023
|18486,00
|0,2%
|-11,5%
|-38,1%
|-12,0%
|Nikiel 3M
|USD/t
|02.10.2023
|18749,00
|0,3%
|-11,1%
|-37,6%
|-11,2%
|Cynk spot
|USD/t
|02.10.2023
|2581,00
|-2,3%
|4,5%
|-14,1%
|-14,4%
|Cynk 3M
|USD/t
|02.10.2023
|2600,50
|-1,8%
|4,6%
|-12,5%
|-12,4%
|Uprawnienia EUA do emisji CO2
|EUR/t
|02.10.2023
|80,80
|-1,1%
|-5,2%
|-3,8%
|16,0%
|Węgiel energetyczny ARA 1Y
|USD/t
|02.10.2023
|127,75
|-1,7%
|1,8%
|-43,2%
|-54,1%
|Paliwo lotnicze
|USD/t
|02.10.2023
|1011,75
|-3,8%
|2,6%
|2,3%
|3,2%
|Olej napędowy 0,1 proc.
|USD/t
|02.10.2023
|972,25
|-2,8%
|6,9%
|5,2%
|-1,0%
