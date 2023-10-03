Surowiec Jednostka Data Cena 1D 1M YTD 1Y
Miedź spot USD/t 02.10.2023 7978,00 -2,9% -5,9% -4,6% 3,8%
Miedź 3M USD/t 02.10.2023 8053,00 -2,6% -5,3% -3,8% 6,5%
Ołów spot USD/t 02.10.2023 2162,50 -1,7% -4,9% -7,4% 13,1%
Ołów 3M USD/t 02.10.2023 2146,00 -1,2% -4,6% -6,4% 12,5%
Aluminium spot USD/t 02.10.2023 2293,25 -1,6% 4,7% -2,4% 6,4%
Aluminium 3M USD/t 02.10.2023 2321,00 -1,1% 3,8% -2,4% 7,4%
Cyna spot USD/t 02.10.2023 23197,00 -2,0% -8,9% -6,3% 12,2%
Cyna 3M USD/t 02.10.2023 23496,00 -1,9% -9,0% -5,3% 13,9%
Nikiel spot USD/t 02.10.2023 18486,00 0,2% -11,5% -38,1% -12,0%
Nikiel 3M USD/t 02.10.2023 18749,00 0,3% -11,1% -37,6% -11,2%
Cynk spot USD/t 02.10.2023 2581,00 -2,3% 4,5% -14,1% -14,4%
Cynk 3M USD/t 02.10.2023 2600,50 -1,8% 4,6% -12,5% -12,4%
Uprawnienia EUA do emisji CO2 EUR/t 02.10.2023 80,80 -1,1% -5,2% -3,8% 16,0%
Węgiel energetyczny ARA 1Y USD/t 02.10.2023 127,75 -1,7% 1,8% -43,2% -54,1%
Paliwo lotnicze USD/t 02.10.2023 1011,75 -3,8% 2,6% 2,3% 3,2%
Olej napędowy 0,1 proc. USD/t 02.10.2023 972,25 -2,8% 6,9% 5,2% -1,0%