|Surowiec
|Jednostka
|Data
|Cena
|1D
|1M
|YTD
|1Y
|Miedź spot
|USD/t
|03.10.2023
|7929,00
|-0,6%
|-6,5%
|-5,2%
|4,3%
|Miedź 3M
|USD/t
|03.10.2023
|8006,50
|-0,6%
|-5,8%
|-4,4%
|6,6%
|Ołów spot
|USD/t
|03.10.2023
|2138,25
|-1,1%
|-6,0%
|-8,5%
|14,8%
|Ołów 3M
|USD/t
|03.10.2023
|2118,00
|-1,3%
|-5,8%
|-7,6%
|13,8%
|Aluminium spot
|USD/t
|03.10.2023
|2255,00
|-1,7%
|3,0%
|-4,0%
|2,0%
|Aluminium 3M
|USD/t
|03.10.2023
|2290,00
|-1,3%
|2,4%
|-3,7%
|3,2%
|Cyna spot
|USD/t
|03.10.2023
|23547,00
|1,5%
|-7,6%
|-4,9%
|17,1%
|Cyna 3M
|USD/t
|03.10.2023
|23854,00
|1,5%
|-7,6%
|-3,8%
|18,9%
|Nikiel spot
|USD/t
|03.10.2023
|18450,50
|-0,2%
|-11,7%
|-38,3%
|-12,7%
|Nikiel 3M
|USD/t
|03.10.2023
|18728,00
|-0,1%
|-11,2%
|-37,7%
|-11,9%
|Cynk spot
|USD/t
|03.10.2023
|2473,00
|-4,2%
|0,2%
|-17,7%
|-17,5%
|Cynk 3M
|USD/t
|03.10.2023
|2502,00
|-3,8%
|0,7%
|-15,8%
|-15,5%
|Uprawnienia EUA do emisji CO2
|EUR/t
|03.10.2023
|79,65
|-1,4%
|-6,6%
|-5,1%
|15,8%
|Węgiel energetyczny ARA 1Y
|USD/t
|03.10.2023
|120,25
|-5,9%
|-4,2%
|-46,6%
|-56,7%
|Paliwo lotnicze
|USD/t
|03.10.2023
|1004,00
|-0,8%
|1,8%
|1,5%
|0,6%
|Olej napędowy 0,1 proc.
|USD/t
|03.10.2023
|954,50
|-1,8%
|4,9%
|3,3%
|-6,1%
