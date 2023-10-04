Surowiec Jednostka Data Cena 1D 1M YTD 1Y
Miedź spot USD/t 03.10.2023 7929,00 -0,6% -6,5% -5,2% 4,3%
Miedź 3M USD/t 03.10.2023 8006,50 -0,6% -5,8% -4,4% 6,6%
Ołów spot USD/t 03.10.2023 2138,25 -1,1% -6,0% -8,5% 14,8%
Ołów 3M USD/t 03.10.2023 2118,00 -1,3% -5,8% -7,6% 13,8%
Aluminium spot USD/t 03.10.2023 2255,00 -1,7% 3,0% -4,0% 2,0%
Aluminium 3M USD/t 03.10.2023 2290,00 -1,3% 2,4% -3,7% 3,2%
Cyna spot USD/t 03.10.2023 23547,00 1,5% -7,6% -4,9% 17,1%
Cyna 3M USD/t 03.10.2023 23854,00 1,5% -7,6% -3,8% 18,9%
Nikiel spot USD/t 03.10.2023 18450,50 -0,2% -11,7% -38,3% -12,7%
Nikiel 3M USD/t 03.10.2023 18728,00 -0,1% -11,2% -37,7% -11,9%
Cynk spot USD/t 03.10.2023 2473,00 -4,2% 0,2% -17,7% -17,5%
Cynk 3M USD/t 03.10.2023 2502,00 -3,8% 0,7% -15,8% -15,5%
Uprawnienia EUA do emisji CO2 EUR/t 03.10.2023 79,65 -1,4% -6,6% -5,1% 15,8%
Węgiel energetyczny ARA 1Y USD/t 03.10.2023 120,25 -5,9% -4,2% -46,6% -56,7%
Paliwo lotnicze USD/t 03.10.2023 1004,00 -0,8% 1,8% 1,5% 0,6%
Olej napędowy 0,1 proc. USD/t 03.10.2023 954,50 -1,8% 4,9% 3,3% -6,1%