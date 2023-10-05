|Surowiec
|Jednostka
|Data
|Cena
|1D
|1M
|YTD
|1Y
|Miedź spot
|USD/t
|04.10.2023
|7875,00
|-0,7%
|-6,7%
|-5,9%
|1,0%
|Miedź 3M
|USD/t
|04.10.2023
|7949,50
|-0,7%
|-5,9%
|-5,0%
|3,0%
|Ołów spot
|USD/t
|04.10.2023
|2138,25
|0,0%
|-5,5%
|-8,5%
|9,2%
|Ołów 3M
|USD/t
|04.10.2023
|2117,50
|0,0%
|-4,7%
|-7,7%
|9,3%
|Aluminium spot
|USD/t
|04.10.2023
|2209,50
|-2,0%
|2,1%
|-6,0%
|-5,7%
|Aluminium 3M
|USD/t
|04.10.2023
|2246,50
|-1,9%
|1,5%
|-5,5%
|-4,3%
|Cyna spot
|USD/t
|04.10.2023
|23625,97
|0,3%
|-9,4%
|-4,6%
|16,6%
|Cyna 3M
|USD/t
|04.10.2023
|23926,00
|0,3%
|-9,3%
|-3,6%
|18,4%
|Nikiel spot
|USD/t
|04.10.2023
|18443,26
|0,0%
|-11,5%
|-38,3%
|-15,9%
|Nikiel 3M
|USD/t
|04.10.2023
|18723,00
|0,0%
|-11,0%
|-37,7%
|-15,1%
|Cynk spot
|USD/t
|04.10.2023
|2464,00
|-0,4%
|0,1%
|-18,0%
|-19,9%
|Cynk 3M
|USD/t
|04.10.2023
|2493,00
|-0,4%
|0,5%
|-16,1%
|-18,2%
|Uprawnienia EUA do emisji CO2
|EUR/t
|04.10.2023
|81,67
|2,5%
|-3,0%
|-2,7%
|17,3%
|Węgiel energetyczny ARA 1Y
|USD/t
|04.10.2023
|118,00
|-1,9%
|-5,6%
|-47,6%
|-57,6%
|Paliwo lotnicze
|USD/t
|04.10.2023
|976,00
|-2,8%
|-1,3%
|-1,3%
|-5,9%
|Olej napędowy 0,1 proc.
|USD/t
|04.10.2023
|925,00
|-3,1%
|0,9%
|0,1%
|-15,2%
