Surowiec Jednostka Data Cena 1D 1M YTD 1Y
Miedź spot USD/t 04.10.2023 7875,00 -0,7% -6,7% -5,9% 1,0%
Miedź 3M USD/t 04.10.2023 7949,50 -0,7% -5,9% -5,0% 3,0%
Ołów spot USD/t 04.10.2023 2138,25 0,0% -5,5% -8,5% 9,2%
Ołów 3M USD/t 04.10.2023 2117,50 0,0% -4,7% -7,7% 9,3%
Aluminium spot USD/t 04.10.2023 2209,50 -2,0% 2,1% -6,0% -5,7%
Aluminium 3M USD/t 04.10.2023 2246,50 -1,9% 1,5% -5,5% -4,3%
Cyna spot USD/t 04.10.2023 23625,97 0,3% -9,4% -4,6% 16,6%
Cyna 3M USD/t 04.10.2023 23926,00 0,3% -9,3% -3,6% 18,4%
Nikiel spot USD/t 04.10.2023 18443,26 0,0% -11,5% -38,3% -15,9%
Nikiel 3M USD/t 04.10.2023 18723,00 0,0% -11,0% -37,7% -15,1%
Cynk spot USD/t 04.10.2023 2464,00 -0,4% 0,1% -18,0% -19,9%
Cynk 3M USD/t 04.10.2023 2493,00 -0,4% 0,5% -16,1% -18,2%
Uprawnienia EUA do emisji CO2 EUR/t 04.10.2023 81,67 2,5% -3,0% -2,7% 17,3%
Węgiel energetyczny ARA 1Y USD/t 04.10.2023 118,00 -1,9% -5,6% -47,6% -57,6%
Paliwo lotnicze USD/t 04.10.2023 976,00 -2,8% -1,3% -1,3% -5,9%
Olej napędowy 0,1 proc. USD/t 04.10.2023 925,00 -3,1% 0,9% 0,1% -15,2%