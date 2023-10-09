|Surowiec
|Jednostka
|Data
|Cena
|1D
|1M
|YTD
|1Y
|Miedź spot
|USD/t
|06.10.2023
|7971,25
|1,9%
|-4,6%
|-4,7%
|4,2%
|Miedź 3M
|USD/t
|06.10.2023
|8046,00
|1,9%
|-3,9%
|-3,9%
|5,8%
|Ołów spot
|USD/t
|06.10.2023
|2183,35
|0,7%
|-4,2%
|-6,6%
|4,9%
|Ołów 3M
|USD/t
|06.10.2023
|2143,50
|0,4%
|-3,7%
|-6,5%
|4,1%
|Aluminium spot
|USD/t
|06.10.2023
|2205,00
|0,4%
|2,7%
|-6,2%
|-5,9%
|Aluminium 3M
|USD/t
|06.10.2023
|2239,50
|0,3%
|2,1%
|-5,8%
|-4,6%
|Cyna spot
|USD/t
|06.10.2023
|24337,00
|2,0%
|-6,5%
|-1,7%
|20,4%
|Cyna 3M
|USD/t
|06.10.2023
|24644,00
|2,1%
|-6,2%
|-0,7%
|22,2%
|Nikiel spot
|USD/t
|06.10.2023
|18310,25
|0,5%
|-10,1%
|-38,7%
|-19,2%
|Nikiel 3M
|USD/t
|06.10.2023
|18582,00
|0,5%
|-9,8%
|-38,2%
|-18,4%
|Cynk spot
|USD/t
|06.10.2023
|2481,75
|1,3%
|1,6%
|-17,4%
|-21,0%
|Cynk 3M
|USD/t
|06.10.2023
|2509,00
|1,3%
|1,9%
|-15,6%
|-19,6%
|Uprawnienia EUA do emisji CO2
|EUR/t
|06.10.2023
|80,46
|-0,1%
|-3,8%
|-4,2%
|12,3%
|Węgiel energetyczny ARA 1Y
|USD/t
|06.10.2023
|118,50
|1,5%
|-2,5%
|-47,3%
|-57,4%
|Paliwo lotnicze
|USD/t
|06.10.2023
|921,25
|-0,8%
|-5,9%
|-6,9%
|-17,7%
|Olej napędowy 0,1 proc.
|USD/t
|06.10.2023
|874,25
|-0,3%
|-5,5%
|-5,4%
|-25,4%
