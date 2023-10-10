|Surowiec
|Jednostka
|Data
|Cena
|1D
|1M
|YTD
|1Y
|Miedź spot
|USD/t
|09.10.2023
|8039,25
|0,9%
|-2,3%
|-3,9%
|7,1%
|Miedź 3M
|USD/t
|09.10.2023
|8104,00
|0,7%
|-1,7%
|-3,2%
|8,7%
|Ołów spot
|USD/t
|09.10.2023
|2159,50
|-1,1%
|-5,5%
|-7,6%
|2,1%
|Ołów 3M
|USD/t
|09.10.2023
|2130,50
|-0,6%
|-4,4%
|-7,1%
|2,9%
|Aluminium spot
|USD/t
|09.10.2023
|2208,50
|0,2%
|3,1%
|-6,0%
|-4,0%
|Aluminium 3M
|USD/t
|09.10.2023
|2241,50
|0,1%
|2,7%
|-5,7%
|-2,5%
|Cyna spot
|USD/t
|09.10.2023
|24854,00
|2,1%
|-1,9%
|0,4%
|27,6%
|Cyna 3M
|USD/t
|09.10.2023
|25140,00
|2,0%
|-1,7%
|1,3%
|29,4%
|Nikiel spot
|USD/t
|09.10.2023
|18659,00
|1,9%
|-5,9%
|-37,6%
|-16,6%
|Nikiel 3M
|USD/t
|09.10.2023
|18939,00
|1,9%
|-5,6%
|-37,0%
|-15,8%
|Cynk spot
|USD/t
|09.10.2023
|2483,00
|0,1%
|2,6%
|-17,3%
|-17,5%
|Cynk 3M
|USD/t
|09.10.2023
|2513,00
|0,2%
|2,8%
|-15,5%
|-16,0%
|Uprawnienia EUA do emisji CO2
|EUR/t
|09.10.2023
|81,75
|1,6%
|0,3%
|-2,6%
|12,6%
|Węgiel energetyczny ARA 1Y
|USD/t
|09.10.2023
|124,25
|4,9%
|1,8%
|-44,8%
|-46,0%
|Paliwo lotnicze
|USD/t
|09.10.2023
|943,75
|2,4%
|-8,5%
|-4,6%
|-20,9%
|Olej napędowy 0,1 proc.
|USD/t
|09.10.2023
|898,50
|2,8%
|-8,5%
|-2,8%
|-27,9%
