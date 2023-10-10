Surowiec Jednostka Data Cena 1D 1M YTD 1Y
Miedź spot USD/t 09.10.2023 8039,25 0,9% -2,3% -3,9% 7,1%
Miedź 3M USD/t 09.10.2023 8104,00 0,7% -1,7% -3,2% 8,7%
Ołów spot USD/t 09.10.2023 2159,50 -1,1% -5,5% -7,6% 2,1%
Ołów 3M USD/t 09.10.2023 2130,50 -0,6% -4,4% -7,1% 2,9%
Aluminium spot USD/t 09.10.2023 2208,50 0,2% 3,1% -6,0% -4,0%
Aluminium 3M USD/t 09.10.2023 2241,50 0,1% 2,7% -5,7% -2,5%
Cyna spot USD/t 09.10.2023 24854,00 2,1% -1,9% 0,4% 27,6%
Cyna 3M USD/t 09.10.2023 25140,00 2,0% -1,7% 1,3% 29,4%
Nikiel spot USD/t 09.10.2023 18659,00 1,9% -5,9% -37,6% -16,6%
Nikiel 3M USD/t 09.10.2023 18939,00 1,9% -5,6% -37,0% -15,8%
Cynk spot USD/t 09.10.2023 2483,00 0,1% 2,6% -17,3% -17,5%
Cynk 3M USD/t 09.10.2023 2513,00 0,2% 2,8% -15,5% -16,0%
Uprawnienia EUA do emisji CO2 EUR/t 09.10.2023 81,75 1,6% 0,3% -2,6% 12,6%
Węgiel energetyczny ARA 1Y USD/t 09.10.2023 124,25 4,9% 1,8% -44,8% -46,0%
Paliwo lotnicze USD/t 09.10.2023 943,75 2,4% -8,5% -4,6% -20,9%
Olej napędowy 0,1 proc. USD/t 09.10.2023 898,50 2,8% -8,5% -2,8% -27,9%