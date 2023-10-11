|Surowiec
|Jednostka
|Data
|Cena
|1D
|1M
|YTD
|1Y
|Miedź spot
|USD/t
|10.10.2023
|7945,00
|-1,2%
|-3,5%
|-5,0%
|4,0%
|Miedź 3M
|USD/t
|10.10.2023
|8022,50
|-1,0%
|-2,7%
|-4,2%
|5,9%
|Ołów spot
|USD/t
|10.10.2023
|2124,00
|-1,6%
|-7,1%
|-9,1%
|4,9%
|Ołów 3M
|USD/t
|10.10.2023
|2102,00
|-1,3%
|-5,6%
|-8,3%
|5,7%
|Aluminium spot
|USD/t
|10.10.2023
|2178,76
|-1,3%
|1,7%
|-7,3%
|-3,6%
|Aluminium 3M
|USD/t
|10.10.2023
|2212,50
|-1,3%
|1,3%
|-7,0%
|-2,1%
|Cyna spot
|USD/t
|10.10.2023
|24414,00
|-1,8%
|-3,7%
|-1,4%
|20,9%
|Cyna 3M
|USD/t
|10.10.2023
|24714,00
|-1,7%
|-3,4%
|-0,4%
|23,0%
|Nikiel spot
|USD/t
|10.10.2023
|18399,01
|-1,4%
|-7,2%
|-38,4%
|-17,4%
|Nikiel 3M
|USD/t
|10.10.2023
|18682,00
|-1,4%
|-6,8%
|-37,8%
|-16,6%
|Cynk spot
|USD/t
|10.10.2023
|2442,75
|-1,6%
|0,9%
|-18,7%
|-18,0%
|Cynk 3M
|USD/t
|10.10.2023
|2472,00
|-1,6%
|1,2%
|-16,8%
|-16,6%
|Uprawnienia EUA do emisji CO2
|EUR/t
|10.10.2023
|84,82
|3,8%
|4,0%
|1,0%
|22,1%
|Węgiel energetyczny ARA 1Y
|USD/t
|10.10.2023
|129,00
|3,8%
|5,7%
|-42,7%
|-43,9%
|Paliwo lotnicze
|USD/t
|10.10.2023
|955,00
|1,2%
|-7,4%
|-3,4%
|-17,6%
|Olej napędowy 0,1 proc.
|USD/t
|10.10.2023
|908,50
|1,1%
|-7,5%
|-1,7%
|-28,3%
