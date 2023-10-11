Surowiec Jednostka Data Cena 1D 1M YTD 1Y
Miedź spot USD/t 10.10.2023 7945,00 -1,2% -3,5% -5,0% 4,0%
Miedź 3M USD/t 10.10.2023 8022,50 -1,0% -2,7% -4,2% 5,9%
Ołów spot USD/t 10.10.2023 2124,00 -1,6% -7,1% -9,1% 4,9%
Ołów 3M USD/t 10.10.2023 2102,00 -1,3% -5,6% -8,3% 5,7%
Aluminium spot USD/t 10.10.2023 2178,76 -1,3% 1,7% -7,3% -3,6%
Aluminium 3M USD/t 10.10.2023 2212,50 -1,3% 1,3% -7,0% -2,1%
Cyna spot USD/t 10.10.2023 24414,00 -1,8% -3,7% -1,4% 20,9%
Cyna 3M USD/t 10.10.2023 24714,00 -1,7% -3,4% -0,4% 23,0%
Nikiel spot USD/t 10.10.2023 18399,01 -1,4% -7,2% -38,4% -17,4%
Nikiel 3M USD/t 10.10.2023 18682,00 -1,4% -6,8% -37,8% -16,6%
Cynk spot USD/t 10.10.2023 2442,75 -1,6% 0,9% -18,7% -18,0%
Cynk 3M USD/t 10.10.2023 2472,00 -1,6% 1,2% -16,8% -16,6%
Uprawnienia EUA do emisji CO2 EUR/t 10.10.2023 84,82 3,8% 4,0% 1,0% 22,1%
Węgiel energetyczny ARA 1Y USD/t 10.10.2023 129,00 3,8% 5,7% -42,7% -43,9%
Paliwo lotnicze USD/t 10.10.2023 955,00 1,2% -7,4% -3,4% -17,6%
Olej napędowy 0,1 proc. USD/t 10.10.2023 908,50 1,1% -7,5% -1,7% -28,3%