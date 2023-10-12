|Surowiec
|Jednostka
|Data
|Cena
|1D
|1M
|YTD
|1Y
|Miedź spot
|USD/t
|11.10.2023
|7946,50
|0,0%
|-5,1%
|-5,0%
|3,7%
|Miedź 3M
|USD/t
|11.10.2023
|8024,00
|0,0%
|-4,5%
|-4,2%
|5,6%
|Ołów spot
|USD/t
|11.10.2023
|2116,55
|-0,4%
|-8,2%
|-9,4%
|2,9%
|Ołów 3M
|USD/t
|11.10.2023
|2093,50
|-0,4%
|-6,9%
|-8,7%
|3,9%
|Aluminium spot
|USD/t
|11.10.2023
|2185,00
|0,3%
|1,1%
|-7,0%
|-2,2%
|Aluminium 3M
|USD/t
|11.10.2023
|2214,00
|0,1%
|0,4%
|-6,9%
|-1,0%
|Cyna spot
|USD/t
|11.10.2023
|24609,00
|0,8%
|-3,6%
|-0,6%
|21,1%
|Cyna 3M
|USD/t
|11.10.2023
|24919,00
|0,8%
|-3,4%
|0,4%
|23,0%
|Nikiel spot
|USD/t
|11.10.2023
|18086,01
|-1,7%
|-10,7%
|-39,5%
|-17,5%
|Nikiel 3M
|USD/t
|11.10.2023
|18371,00
|-1,7%
|-10,3%
|-38,9%
|-16,8%
|Cynk spot
|USD/t
|11.10.2023
|2448,50
|0,2%
|-1,5%
|-18,5%
|-16,9%
|Cynk 3M
|USD/t
|11.10.2023
|2476,50
|0,2%
|-1,3%
|-16,7%
|-15,4%
|Uprawnienia EUA do emisji CO2
|EUR/t
|11.10.2023
|84,12
|-0,8%
|3,0%
|0,2%
|21,9%
|Węgiel energetyczny ARA 1Y
|USD/t
|11.10.2023
|128,40
|-0,5%
|3,3%
|-42,9%
|-44,2%
|Paliwo lotnicze
|USD/t
|11.10.2023
|943,50
|-1,2%
|-10,0%
|-4,6%
|-12,3%
|Olej napędowy 0,1 proc.
|USD/t
|11.10.2023
|897,00
|-1,3%
|-10,5%
|-2,9%
|-22,9%
komentarze (0)