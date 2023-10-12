Surowiec Jednostka Data Cena 1D 1M YTD 1Y
Miedź spot USD/t 11.10.2023 7946,50 0,0% -5,1% -5,0% 3,7%
Miedź 3M USD/t 11.10.2023 8024,00 0,0% -4,5% -4,2% 5,6%
Ołów spot USD/t 11.10.2023 2116,55 -0,4% -8,2% -9,4% 2,9%
Ołów 3M USD/t 11.10.2023 2093,50 -0,4% -6,9% -8,7% 3,9%
Aluminium spot USD/t 11.10.2023 2185,00 0,3% 1,1% -7,0% -2,2%
Aluminium 3M USD/t 11.10.2023 2214,00 0,1% 0,4% -6,9% -1,0%
Cyna spot USD/t 11.10.2023 24609,00 0,8% -3,6% -0,6% 21,1%
Cyna 3M USD/t 11.10.2023 24919,00 0,8% -3,4% 0,4% 23,0%
Nikiel spot USD/t 11.10.2023 18086,01 -1,7% -10,7% -39,5% -17,5%
Nikiel 3M USD/t 11.10.2023 18371,00 -1,7% -10,3% -38,9% -16,8%
Cynk spot USD/t 11.10.2023 2448,50 0,2% -1,5% -18,5% -16,9%
Cynk 3M USD/t 11.10.2023 2476,50 0,2% -1,3% -16,7% -15,4%
Uprawnienia EUA do emisji CO2 EUR/t 11.10.2023 84,12 -0,8% 3,0% 0,2% 21,9%
Węgiel energetyczny ARA 1Y USD/t 11.10.2023 128,40 -0,5% 3,3% -42,9% -44,2%
Paliwo lotnicze USD/t 11.10.2023 943,50 -1,2% -10,0% -4,6% -12,3%
Olej napędowy 0,1 proc. USD/t 11.10.2023 897,00 -1,3% -10,5% -2,9% -22,9%