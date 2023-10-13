Surowiec Jednostka Data Cena 1D 1M YTD 1Y
Miedź spot USD/t 12.10.2023 7915,75 -0,4% -5,4% -5,4% 3,7%
Miedź 3M USD/t 12.10.2023 7991,00 -0,4% -4,8% -4,6% 5,9%
Ołów spot USD/t 12.10.2023 2072,25 -2,1% -8,5% -11,3% -0,2%
Ołów 3M USD/t 12.10.2023 2054,00 -1,9% -7,5% -10,4% 1,2%
Aluminium spot USD/t 12.10.2023 2172,75 -0,6% 0,9% -7,5% -6,3%
Aluminium 3M USD/t 12.10.2023 2200,00 -0,6% 0,2% -7,5% -4,6%
Cyna spot USD/t 12.10.2023 24473,00 -0,6% -3,1% -1,1% 23,0%
Cyna 3M USD/t 12.10.2023 24812,00 -0,4% -2,8% 0,0% 25,2%
Nikiel spot USD/t 12.10.2023 18462,00 2,1% -6,2% -38,2% -16,6%
Nikiel 3M USD/t 12.10.2023 18728,00 1,9% -6,0% -37,7% -16,0%
Cynk spot USD/t 12.10.2023 2425,00 -1,0% -1,0% -19,3% -17,5%
Cynk 3M USD/t 12.10.2023 2449,50 -1,1% -1,2% -17,6% -15,8%
Uprawnienia EUA do emisji CO2 EUR/t 12.10.2023 85,23 1,3% 5,1% 1,5% 23,0%
Węgiel energetyczny ARA 1Y USD/t 12.10.2023 133,00 3,6% 5,6% -40,9% -50,7%
Paliwo lotnicze USD/t 12.10.2023 964,75 2,3% -7,2% -2,5% -15,3%
Olej napędowy 0,1 proc. USD/t 12.10.2023 890,50 -0,7% -8,4% -3,6% -17,5%