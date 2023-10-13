|Surowiec
|Jednostka
|Data
|Cena
|1D
|1M
|YTD
|1Y
|Miedź spot
|USD/t
|12.10.2023
|7915,75
|-0,4%
|-5,4%
|-5,4%
|3,7%
|Miedź 3M
|USD/t
|12.10.2023
|7991,00
|-0,4%
|-4,8%
|-4,6%
|5,9%
|Ołów spot
|USD/t
|12.10.2023
|2072,25
|-2,1%
|-8,5%
|-11,3%
|-0,2%
|Ołów 3M
|USD/t
|12.10.2023
|2054,00
|-1,9%
|-7,5%
|-10,4%
|1,2%
|Aluminium spot
|USD/t
|12.10.2023
|2172,75
|-0,6%
|0,9%
|-7,5%
|-6,3%
|Aluminium 3M
|USD/t
|12.10.2023
|2200,00
|-0,6%
|0,2%
|-7,5%
|-4,6%
|Cyna spot
|USD/t
|12.10.2023
|24473,00
|-0,6%
|-3,1%
|-1,1%
|23,0%
|Cyna 3M
|USD/t
|12.10.2023
|24812,00
|-0,4%
|-2,8%
|0,0%
|25,2%
|Nikiel spot
|USD/t
|12.10.2023
|18462,00
|2,1%
|-6,2%
|-38,2%
|-16,6%
|Nikiel 3M
|USD/t
|12.10.2023
|18728,00
|1,9%
|-6,0%
|-37,7%
|-16,0%
|Cynk spot
|USD/t
|12.10.2023
|2425,00
|-1,0%
|-1,0%
|-19,3%
|-17,5%
|Cynk 3M
|USD/t
|12.10.2023
|2449,50
|-1,1%
|-1,2%
|-17,6%
|-15,8%
|Uprawnienia EUA do emisji CO2
|EUR/t
|12.10.2023
|85,23
|1,3%
|5,1%
|1,5%
|23,0%
|Węgiel energetyczny ARA 1Y
|USD/t
|12.10.2023
|133,00
|3,6%
|5,6%
|-40,9%
|-50,7%
|Paliwo lotnicze
|USD/t
|12.10.2023
|964,75
|2,3%
|-7,2%
|-2,5%
|-15,3%
|Olej napędowy 0,1 proc.
|USD/t
|12.10.2023
|890,50
|-0,7%
|-8,4%
|-3,6%
|-17,5%
