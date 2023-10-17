|Surowiec
|Jednostka
|Data
|Cena
|1D
|1M
|YTD
|1Y
|Miedź spot
|USD/t
|16.10.2023
|7915,50
|0,5%
|-5,2%
|-5,4%
|3,4%
|Miedź 3M
|USD/t
|16.10.2023
|7976,50
|0,3%
|-5,1%
|-4,7%
|5,8%
|Ołów spot
|USD/t
|16.10.2023
|2112,50
|2,3%
|-8,1%
|-9,6%
|1,8%
|Ołów 3M
|USD/t
|16.10.2023
|2073,00
|1,5%
|-8,3%
|-9,6%
|1,6%
|Aluminium spot
|USD/t
|16.10.2023
|2153,25
|-0,9%
|0,3%
|-8,4%
|-6,6%
|Aluminium 3M
|USD/t
|16.10.2023
|2180,50
|-0,9%
|-0,4%
|-8,3%
|-5,4%
|Cyna spot
|USD/t
|16.10.2023
|24912,00
|0,6%
|-2,3%
|0,6%
|24,6%
|Cyna 3M
|USD/t
|16.10.2023
|25242,00
|0,6%
|-1,8%
|1,7%
|26,7%
|Nikiel spot
|USD/t
|16.10.2023
|18329,50
|0,2%
|-6,8%
|-38,7%
|-15,4%
|Nikiel 3M
|USD/t
|16.10.2023
|18602,00
|0,3%
|-6,6%
|-38,1%
|-14,6%
|Cynk spot
|USD/t
|16.10.2023
|2423,50
|0,0%
|-2,7%
|-19,3%
|-18,7%
|Cynk 3M
|USD/t
|16.10.2023
|2446,00
|0,0%
|-3,0%
|-17,7%
|-16,8%
|Uprawnienia EUA do emisji CO2
|EUR/t
|16.10.2023
|83,35
|-3,0%
|1,3%
|-0,7%
|18,0%
|Węgiel energetyczny ARA 1Y
|USD/t
|16.10.2023
|137,75
|3,6%
|6,5%
|-38,8%
|-49,0%
|Paliwo lotnicze
|USD/t
|16.10.2023
|1010,50
|-0,5%
|-3,6%
|2,2%
|-11,2%
|Olej napędowy 0,1 proc.
|USD/t
|16.10.2023
|926,75
|0,0%
|-6,1%
|0,3%
|-12,7%
