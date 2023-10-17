Surowiec Jednostka Data Cena 1D 1M YTD 1Y
Miedź spot USD/t 16.10.2023 7915,50 0,5% -5,2% -5,4% 3,4%
Miedź 3M USD/t 16.10.2023 7976,50 0,3% -5,1% -4,7% 5,8%
Ołów spot USD/t 16.10.2023 2112,50 2,3% -8,1% -9,6% 1,8%
Ołów 3M USD/t 16.10.2023 2073,00 1,5% -8,3% -9,6% 1,6%
Aluminium spot USD/t 16.10.2023 2153,25 -0,9% 0,3% -8,4% -6,6%
Aluminium 3M USD/t 16.10.2023 2180,50 -0,9% -0,4% -8,3% -5,4%
Cyna spot USD/t 16.10.2023 24912,00 0,6% -2,3% 0,6% 24,6%
Cyna 3M USD/t 16.10.2023 25242,00 0,6% -1,8% 1,7% 26,7%
Nikiel spot USD/t 16.10.2023 18329,50 0,2% -6,8% -38,7% -15,4%
Nikiel 3M USD/t 16.10.2023 18602,00 0,3% -6,6% -38,1% -14,6%
Cynk spot USD/t 16.10.2023 2423,50 0,0% -2,7% -19,3% -18,7%
Cynk 3M USD/t 16.10.2023 2446,00 0,0% -3,0% -17,7% -16,8%
Uprawnienia EUA do emisji CO2 EUR/t 16.10.2023 83,35 -3,0% 1,3% -0,7% 18,0%
Węgiel energetyczny ARA 1Y USD/t 16.10.2023 137,75 3,6% 6,5% -38,8% -49,0%
Paliwo lotnicze USD/t 16.10.2023 1010,50 -0,5% -3,6% 2,2% -11,2%
Olej napędowy 0,1 proc. USD/t 16.10.2023 926,75 0,0% -6,1% 0,3% -12,7%