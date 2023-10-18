|Surowiec
|Jednostka
|Data
|Cena
|1D
|1M
|YTD
|1Y
|Miedź spot
|USD/t
|17.10.2023
|7902,75
|-0,2%
|-5,4%
|-5,5%
|3,4%
|Miedź 3M
|USD/t
|17.10.2023
|7970,50
|-0,1%
|-5,2%
|-4,8%
|5,4%
|Ołów spot
|USD/t
|17.10.2023
|2100,00
|-0,6%
|-8,7%
|-10,1%
|1,8%
|Ołów 3M
|USD/t
|17.10.2023
|2078,00
|0,2%
|-8,1%
|-9,4%
|2,6%
|Aluminium spot
|USD/t
|17.10.2023
|2157,25
|0,2%
|0,5%
|-8,2%
|-3,2%
|Aluminium 3M
|USD/t
|17.10.2023
|2177,00
|-0,2%
|-0,6%
|-8,5%
|-2,3%
|Cyna spot
|USD/t
|17.10.2023
|25060,00
|0,6%
|-1,7%
|1,2%
|27,6%
|Cyna 3M
|USD/t
|17.10.2023
|25370,00
|0,5%
|-1,3%
|2,3%
|29,1%
|Nikiel spot
|USD/t
|17.10.2023
|18333,00
|0,0%
|-6,8%
|-38,7%
|-14,4%
|Nikiel 3M
|USD/t
|17.10.2023
|18593,00
|0,0%
|-6,7%
|-38,1%
|-13,7%
|Cynk spot
|USD/t
|17.10.2023
|2400,25
|-1,0%
|-3,6%
|-20,1%
|-16,9%
|Cynk 3M
|USD/t
|17.10.2023
|2421,00
|-1,0%
|-3,9%
|-18,6%
|-15,5%
|Uprawnienia EUA do emisji CO2
|EUR/t
|17.10.2023
|82,55
|-1,0%
|0,3%
|-1,7%
|17,7%
|Węgiel energetyczny ARA 1Y
|USD/t
|17.10.2023
|137,00
|-0,5%
|5,9%
|-39,1%
|-49,3%
|Paliwo lotnicze
|USD/t
|17.10.2023
|976,25
|-3,4%
|-6,9%
|-1,3%
|-15,0%
|Olej napędowy 0,1 proc.
|USD/t
|17.10.2023
|898,75
|-3,0%
|-9,0%
|-2,7%
|-17,2%
