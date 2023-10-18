Surowiec Jednostka Data Cena 1D 1M YTD 1Y
Miedź spot USD/t 17.10.2023 7902,75 -0,2% -5,4% -5,5% 3,4%
Miedź 3M USD/t 17.10.2023 7970,50 -0,1% -5,2% -4,8% 5,4%
Ołów spot USD/t 17.10.2023 2100,00 -0,6% -8,7% -10,1% 1,8%
Ołów 3M USD/t 17.10.2023 2078,00 0,2% -8,1% -9,4% 2,6%
Aluminium spot USD/t 17.10.2023 2157,25 0,2% 0,5% -8,2% -3,2%
Aluminium 3M USD/t 17.10.2023 2177,00 -0,2% -0,6% -8,5% -2,3%
Cyna spot USD/t 17.10.2023 25060,00 0,6% -1,7% 1,2% 27,6%
Cyna 3M USD/t 17.10.2023 25370,00 0,5% -1,3% 2,3% 29,1%
Nikiel spot USD/t 17.10.2023 18333,00 0,0% -6,8% -38,7% -14,4%
Nikiel 3M USD/t 17.10.2023 18593,00 0,0% -6,7% -38,1% -13,7%
Cynk spot USD/t 17.10.2023 2400,25 -1,0% -3,6% -20,1% -16,9%
Cynk 3M USD/t 17.10.2023 2421,00 -1,0% -3,9% -18,6% -15,5%
Uprawnienia EUA do emisji CO2 EUR/t 17.10.2023 82,55 -1,0% 0,3% -1,7% 17,7%
Węgiel energetyczny ARA 1Y USD/t 17.10.2023 137,00 -0,5% 5,9% -39,1% -49,3%
Paliwo lotnicze USD/t 17.10.2023 976,25 -3,4% -6,9% -1,3% -15,0%
Olej napędowy 0,1 proc. USD/t 17.10.2023 898,75 -3,0% -9,0% -2,7% -17,2%