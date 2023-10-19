Surowiec Jednostka Data Cena 1D 1M YTD 1Y
Miedź spot USD/t 18.10.2023 7901,50 0,0% -4,8% -5,5% 5,6%
Miedź 3M USD/t 18.10.2023 7972,50 0,0% -4,6% -4,8% 7,4%
Ołów spot USD/t 18.10.2023 2117,75 0,8% -7,0% -9,4% 3,3%
Ołów 3M USD/t 18.10.2023 2101,50 1,1% -6,5% -8,4% 4,4%
Aluminium spot USD/t 18.10.2023 2169,00 0,5% -0,3% -7,7% -0,6%
Aluminium 3M USD/t 18.10.2023 2182,00 0,2% -1,7% -8,2% -0,5%
Cyna spot USD/t 18.10.2023 25338,00 1,1% -2,3% 2,4% 30,5%
Cyna 3M USD/t 18.10.2023 25548,00 0,7% -2,4% 3,0% 31,4%
Nikiel spot USD/t 18.10.2023 18407,00 0,4% -6,2% -38,4% -15,3%
Nikiel 3M USD/t 18.10.2023 18655,00 0,3% -6,1% -37,9% -14,7%
Cynk spot USD/t 18.10.2023 2419,75 0,8% -3,6% -19,4% -16,0%
Cynk 3M USD/t 18.10.2023 2436,50 0,6% -4,2% -18,0% -14,9%
Uprawnienia EUA do emisji CO2 EUR/t 18.10.2023 81,86 -0,8% 1,3% -2,5% 16,2%
Węgiel energetyczny ARA 1Y USD/t 18.10.2023 138,00 0,7% 7,8% -38,7% -48,9%
Paliwo lotnicze USD/t 18.10.2023 989,50 1,4% -3,7% 0,1% -10,5%
Olej napędowy 0,1 proc. USD/t 18.10.2023 910,75 1,3% -5,8% -1,4% -15,6%