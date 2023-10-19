|Surowiec
|Jednostka
|Data
|Cena
|1D
|1M
|YTD
|1Y
|Miedź spot
|USD/t
|18.10.2023
|7901,50
|0,0%
|-4,8%
|-5,5%
|5,6%
|Miedź 3M
|USD/t
|18.10.2023
|7972,50
|0,0%
|-4,6%
|-4,8%
|7,4%
|Ołów spot
|USD/t
|18.10.2023
|2117,75
|0,8%
|-7,0%
|-9,4%
|3,3%
|Ołów 3M
|USD/t
|18.10.2023
|2101,50
|1,1%
|-6,5%
|-8,4%
|4,4%
|Aluminium spot
|USD/t
|18.10.2023
|2169,00
|0,5%
|-0,3%
|-7,7%
|-0,6%
|Aluminium 3M
|USD/t
|18.10.2023
|2182,00
|0,2%
|-1,7%
|-8,2%
|-0,5%
|Cyna spot
|USD/t
|18.10.2023
|25338,00
|1,1%
|-2,3%
|2,4%
|30,5%
|Cyna 3M
|USD/t
|18.10.2023
|25548,00
|0,7%
|-2,4%
|3,0%
|31,4%
|Nikiel spot
|USD/t
|18.10.2023
|18407,00
|0,4%
|-6,2%
|-38,4%
|-15,3%
|Nikiel 3M
|USD/t
|18.10.2023
|18655,00
|0,3%
|-6,1%
|-37,9%
|-14,7%
|Cynk spot
|USD/t
|18.10.2023
|2419,75
|0,8%
|-3,6%
|-19,4%
|-16,0%
|Cynk 3M
|USD/t
|18.10.2023
|2436,50
|0,6%
|-4,2%
|-18,0%
|-14,9%
|Uprawnienia EUA do emisji CO2
|EUR/t
|18.10.2023
|81,86
|-0,8%
|1,3%
|-2,5%
|16,2%
|Węgiel energetyczny ARA 1Y
|USD/t
|18.10.2023
|138,00
|0,7%
|7,8%
|-38,7%
|-48,9%
|Paliwo lotnicze
|USD/t
|18.10.2023
|989,50
|1,4%
|-3,7%
|0,1%
|-10,5%
|Olej napędowy 0,1 proc.
|USD/t
|18.10.2023
|910,75
|1,3%
|-5,8%
|-1,4%
|-15,6%
