Surowiec Jednostka Data Cena 1D 1M YTD 1Y
Miedź spot USD/t 19.10.2023 7928,00 0,3% -3,7% -5,2% 6,3%
Miedź 3M USD/t 19.10.2023 7993,00 0,3% -3,6% -4,5% 8,2%
Ołów spot USD/t 19.10.2023 2122,00 0,2% -5,0% -9,2% 5,1%
Ołów 3M USD/t 19.10.2023 2097,50 -0,2% -5,5% -8,5% 5,7%
Aluminium spot USD/t 19.10.2023 2159,00 -0,5% -0,7% -8,1% 0,2%
Aluminium 3M USD/t 19.10.2023 2185,00 0,1% -1,4% -8,1% 0,7%
Cyna spot USD/t 19.10.2023 24971,00 -1,4% -3,2% 0,9% 29,8%
Cyna 3M USD/t 19.10.2023 25205,00 -1,3% -3,5% 1,6% 30,3%
Nikiel spot USD/t 19.10.2023 18282,00 -0,7% -7,1% -38,8% -16,2%
Nikiel 3M USD/t 19.10.2023 18520,00 -0,7% -7,0% -38,4% -15,6%
Cynk spot USD/t 19.10.2023 2410,50 -0,4% -2,3% -19,7% -17,6%
Cynk 3M USD/t 19.10.2023 2414,50 -0,9% -3,3% -18,8% -16,7%
Uprawnienia EUA do emisji CO2 EUR/t 19.10.2023 81,76 -0,1% 0,7% -2,6% 16,7%
Węgiel energetyczny ARA 1Y USD/t 19.10.2023 136,00 -1,5% 4,6% -39,6% -49,6%
Paliwo lotnicze USD/t 19.10.2023 985,00 -0,5% -5,3% -0,4% -6,1%
Olej napędowy 0,1 proc. USD/t 19.10.2023 908,00 -0,3% -7,0% -1,7% -13,5%