|Surowiec
|Jednostka
|Data
|Cena
|1D
|1M
|YTD
|1Y
|Miedź spot
|USD/t
|19.10.2023
|7928,00
|0,3%
|-3,7%
|-5,2%
|6,3%
|Miedź 3M
|USD/t
|19.10.2023
|7993,00
|0,3%
|-3,6%
|-4,5%
|8,2%
|Ołów spot
|USD/t
|19.10.2023
|2122,00
|0,2%
|-5,0%
|-9,2%
|5,1%
|Ołów 3M
|USD/t
|19.10.2023
|2097,50
|-0,2%
|-5,5%
|-8,5%
|5,7%
|Aluminium spot
|USD/t
|19.10.2023
|2159,00
|-0,5%
|-0,7%
|-8,1%
|0,2%
|Aluminium 3M
|USD/t
|19.10.2023
|2185,00
|0,1%
|-1,4%
|-8,1%
|0,7%
|Cyna spot
|USD/t
|19.10.2023
|24971,00
|-1,4%
|-3,2%
|0,9%
|29,8%
|Cyna 3M
|USD/t
|19.10.2023
|25205,00
|-1,3%
|-3,5%
|1,6%
|30,3%
|Nikiel spot
|USD/t
|19.10.2023
|18282,00
|-0,7%
|-7,1%
|-38,8%
|-16,2%
|Nikiel 3M
|USD/t
|19.10.2023
|18520,00
|-0,7%
|-7,0%
|-38,4%
|-15,6%
|Cynk spot
|USD/t
|19.10.2023
|2410,50
|-0,4%
|-2,3%
|-19,7%
|-17,6%
|Cynk 3M
|USD/t
|19.10.2023
|2414,50
|-0,9%
|-3,3%
|-18,8%
|-16,7%
|Uprawnienia EUA do emisji CO2
|EUR/t
|19.10.2023
|81,76
|-0,1%
|0,7%
|-2,6%
|16,7%
|Węgiel energetyczny ARA 1Y
|USD/t
|19.10.2023
|136,00
|-1,5%
|4,6%
|-39,6%
|-49,6%
|Paliwo lotnicze
|USD/t
|19.10.2023
|985,00
|-0,5%
|-5,3%
|-0,4%
|-6,1%
|Olej napędowy 0,1 proc.
|USD/t
|19.10.2023
|908,00
|-0,3%
|-7,0%
|-1,7%
|-13,5%
