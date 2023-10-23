Surowiec Jednostka Data Cena 1D 1M YTD 1Y
Miedź spot USD/t 20.10.2023 7879,76 -0,6% -4,9% -5,8% 3,1%
Miedź 3M USD/t 20.10.2023 7948,50 -0,6% -4,8% -5,1% 5,1%
Ołów spot USD/t 20.10.2023 2140,75 0,9% -3,4% -8,4% 7,0%
Ołów 3M USD/t 20.10.2023 2099,50 0,1% -5,2% -8,4% 6,2%
Aluminium spot USD/t 20.10.2023 2157,01 -0,1% -2,6% -8,2% -1,7%
Aluminium 3M USD/t 20.10.2023 2181,50 -0,2% -3,3% -8,3% -1,3%
Cyna spot USD/t 20.10.2023 24778,00 -0,8% -4,1% 0,1% 28,3%
Cyna 3M USD/t 20.10.2023 24985,00 -0,9% -4,4% 0,7% 29,1%
Nikiel spot USD/t 20.10.2023 18406,00 0,7% -4,8% -38,4% -16,7%
Nikiel 3M USD/t 20.10.2023 18588,00 0,4% -5,1% -38,1% -16,3%
Cynk spot USD/t 20.10.2023 2433,45 1,0% -3,7% -19,0% -19,2%
Cynk 3M USD/t 20.10.2023 2438,00 1,0% -4,6% -18,0% -17,7%
Uprawnienia EUA do emisji CO2 EUR/t 20.10.2023 81,41 -0,4% -1,7% -3,0% 16,8%
Węgiel energetyczny ARA 1Y USD/t 20.10.2023 136,75 0,6% 5,5% -39,2% -49,4%
Paliwo lotnicze USD/t 20.10.2023 1011,00 2,6% -1,2% 2,2% -3,8%
Olej napędowy 0,1 proc. USD/t 20.10.2023 931,50 2,6% -3,3% 0,8% -11,5%