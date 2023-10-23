|Surowiec
|Jednostka
|Data
|Cena
|1D
|1M
|YTD
|1Y
|Miedź spot
|USD/t
|20.10.2023
|7879,76
|-0,6%
|-4,9%
|-5,8%
|3,1%
|Miedź 3M
|USD/t
|20.10.2023
|7948,50
|-0,6%
|-4,8%
|-5,1%
|5,1%
|Ołów spot
|USD/t
|20.10.2023
|2140,75
|0,9%
|-3,4%
|-8,4%
|7,0%
|Ołów 3M
|USD/t
|20.10.2023
|2099,50
|0,1%
|-5,2%
|-8,4%
|6,2%
|Aluminium spot
|USD/t
|20.10.2023
|2157,01
|-0,1%
|-2,6%
|-8,2%
|-1,7%
|Aluminium 3M
|USD/t
|20.10.2023
|2181,50
|-0,2%
|-3,3%
|-8,3%
|-1,3%
|Cyna spot
|USD/t
|20.10.2023
|24778,00
|-0,8%
|-4,1%
|0,1%
|28,3%
|Cyna 3M
|USD/t
|20.10.2023
|24985,00
|-0,9%
|-4,4%
|0,7%
|29,1%
|Nikiel spot
|USD/t
|20.10.2023
|18406,00
|0,7%
|-4,8%
|-38,4%
|-16,7%
|Nikiel 3M
|USD/t
|20.10.2023
|18588,00
|0,4%
|-5,1%
|-38,1%
|-16,3%
|Cynk spot
|USD/t
|20.10.2023
|2433,45
|1,0%
|-3,7%
|-19,0%
|-19,2%
|Cynk 3M
|USD/t
|20.10.2023
|2438,00
|1,0%
|-4,6%
|-18,0%
|-17,7%
|Uprawnienia EUA do emisji CO2
|EUR/t
|20.10.2023
|81,41
|-0,4%
|-1,7%
|-3,0%
|16,8%
|Węgiel energetyczny ARA 1Y
|USD/t
|20.10.2023
|136,75
|0,6%
|5,5%
|-39,2%
|-49,4%
|Paliwo lotnicze
|USD/t
|20.10.2023
|1011,00
|2,6%
|-1,2%
|2,2%
|-3,8%
|Olej napędowy 0,1 proc.
|USD/t
|20.10.2023
|931,50
|2,6%
|-3,3%
|0,8%
|-11,5%
komentarze (0)