|Surowiec
|Jednostka
|Data
|Cena
|1D
|1M
|YTD
|1Y
|Miedź spot
|USD/t
|30.10.2023
|8068,75
|0,5%
|-1,8%
|-3,5%
|5,9%
|Miedź 3M
|USD/t
|30.10.2023
|8140,50
|0,5%
|-1,6%
|-2,8%
|7,8%
|Ołów spot
|USD/t
|30.10.2023
|2142,50
|-0,6%
|-2,6%
|-8,3%
|6,9%
|Ołów 3M
|USD/t
|30.10.2023
|2121,50
|-0,1%
|-2,3%
|-7,5%
|6,8%
|Aluminium spot
|USD/t
|30.10.2023
|2258,50
|2,4%
|-3,1%
|-3,9%
|2,6%
|Aluminium 3M
|USD/t
|30.10.2023
|2266,50
|2,1%
|-3,4%
|-4,7%
|2,5%
|Cyna spot
|USD/t
|30.10.2023
|24747,00
|0,4%
|4,6%
|0,0%
|36,5%
|Cyna 3M
|USD/t
|30.10.2023
|25014,00
|0,4%
|4,5%
|0,8%
|38,2%
|Nikiel spot
|USD/t
|30.10.2023
|18267,00
|0,6%
|-0,9%
|-38,9%
|-17,0%
|Nikiel 3M
|USD/t
|30.10.2023
|18489,00
|0,6%
|-1,1%
|-38,5%
|-16,5%
|Cynk spot
|USD/t
|30.10.2023
|2454,25
|-0,3%
|-7,1%
|-18,3%
|-14,1%
|Cynk 3M
|USD/t
|30.10.2023
|2465,50
|-0,2%
|-6,9%
|-17,1%
|-12,6%
|Uprawnienia EUA do emisji CO2
|EUR/t
|30.10.2023
|78,72
|-0,8%
|-3,6%
|-6,3%
|-6,5%
|Węgiel energetyczny ARA 1Y
|USD/t
|30.10.2023
|123,75
|-7,0%
|-4,8%
|-45,0%
|-45,0%
|Paliwo lotnicze
|USD/t
|30.10.2023
|936,25
|-1,1%
|-11,0%
|-5,3%
|-13,7%
|Olej napędowy 0,1 proc.
|USD/t
|30.10.2023
|862,75
|-1,4%
|-13,8%
|-6,6%
|-18,3%
