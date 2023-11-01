|Surowiec
|Jednostka
|Data
|Cena
|1D
|1M
|YTD
|1Y
|Miedź spot
|USD/t
|31.10.2023
|8029,00
|-0,5%
|-2,2%
|-4,0%
|6,7%
|Miedź 3M
|USD/t
|31.10.2023
|8110,50
|-0,4%
|-1,9%
|-3,1%
|8,9%
|Ołów spot
|USD/t
|31.10.2023
|2081,75
|-2,8%
|-5,4%
|-10,9%
|5,3%
|Ołów 3M
|USD/t
|31.10.2023
|2085,00
|-1,7%
|-4,0%
|-9,1%
|5,7%
|Aluminium spot
|USD/t
|31.10.2023
|2240,09
|-0,8%
|-3,9%
|-4,7%
|1,1%
|Aluminium 3M
|USD/t
|31.10.2023
|2251,50
|-0,7%
|-4,1%
|-5,3%
|1,3%
|Cyna spot
|USD/t
|31.10.2023
|23773,00
|-3,9%
|0,5%
|-4,0%
|34,7%
|Cyna 3M
|USD/t
|31.10.2023
|24079,00
|-3,7%
|0,6%
|-2,9%
|36,6%
|Nikiel spot
|USD/t
|31.10.2023
|17903,00
|-2,0%
|-2,9%
|-40,1%
|-17,5%
|Nikiel 3M
|USD/t
|31.10.2023
|18130,00
|-1,9%
|-3,0%
|-39,7%
|-16,9%
|Cynk spot
|USD/t
|31.10.2023
|2418,20
|-1,5%
|-8,5%
|-19,5%
|-11,6%
|Cynk 3M
|USD/t
|31.10.2023
|2429,50
|-1,5%
|-8,3%
|-18,3%
|-9,9%
|Uprawnienia EUA do emisji CO2
|EUR/t
|31.10.2023
|79,05
|0,4%
|-3,2%
|-5,9%
|-4,7%
|Węgiel energetyczny ARA 1Y
|USD/t
|31.10.2023
|119,25
|-3,6%
|-8,3%
|-47,0%
|-47,0%
|Paliwo lotnicze
|USD/t
|31.10.2023
|951,25
|1,6%
|-9,6%
|-3,8%
|-10,0%
|Olej napędowy 0,1 proc.
|USD/t
|31.10.2023
|880,50
|2,1%
|-12,0%
|-4,7%
|-14,6%
