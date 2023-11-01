Surowiec Jednostka Data Cena 1D 1M YTD 1Y
Miedź spot USD/t 31.10.2023 8029,00 -0,5% -2,2% -4,0% 6,7%
Miedź 3M USD/t 31.10.2023 8110,50 -0,4% -1,9% -3,1% 8,9%
Ołów spot USD/t 31.10.2023 2081,75 -2,8% -5,4% -10,9% 5,3%
Ołów 3M USD/t 31.10.2023 2085,00 -1,7% -4,0% -9,1% 5,7%
Aluminium spot USD/t 31.10.2023 2240,09 -0,8% -3,9% -4,7% 1,1%
Aluminium 3M USD/t 31.10.2023 2251,50 -0,7% -4,1% -5,3% 1,3%
Cyna spot USD/t 31.10.2023 23773,00 -3,9% 0,5% -4,0% 34,7%
Cyna 3M USD/t 31.10.2023 24079,00 -3,7% 0,6% -2,9% 36,6%
Nikiel spot USD/t 31.10.2023 17903,00 -2,0% -2,9% -40,1% -17,5%
Nikiel 3M USD/t 31.10.2023 18130,00 -1,9% -3,0% -39,7% -16,9%
Cynk spot USD/t 31.10.2023 2418,20 -1,5% -8,5% -19,5% -11,6%
Cynk 3M USD/t 31.10.2023 2429,50 -1,5% -8,3% -18,3% -9,9%
Uprawnienia EUA do emisji CO2 EUR/t 31.10.2023 79,05 0,4% -3,2% -5,9% -4,7%
Węgiel energetyczny ARA 1Y USD/t 31.10.2023 119,25 -3,6% -8,3% -47,0% -47,0%
Paliwo lotnicze USD/t 31.10.2023 951,25 1,6% -9,6% -3,8% -10,0%
Olej napędowy 0,1 proc. USD/t 31.10.2023 880,50 2,1% -12,0% -4,7% -14,6%