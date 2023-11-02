|Surowiec
|Jednostka
|Data
|Cena
|1D
|1M
|YTD
|1Y
|Miedź spot
|USD/t
|01.11.2023
|8030,00
|0,0%
|-2,2%
|-4,0%
|4,1%
|Miedź 3M
|USD/t
|01.11.2023
|8109,50
|0,0%
|-1,9%
|-3,1%
|6,0%
|Ołów spot
|USD/t
|01.11.2023
|2095,24
|0,6%
|-4,8%
|-10,3%
|5,5%
|Ołów 3M
|USD/t
|01.11.2023
|2104,00
|0,9%
|-3,1%
|-8,2%
|6,2%
|Aluminium spot
|USD/t
|01.11.2023
|2217,00
|-1,0%
|-4,9%
|-5,6%
|-0,7%
|Aluminium 3M
|USD/t
|01.11.2023
|2236,50
|-0,7%
|-4,7%
|-6,0%
|-0,3%
|Cyna spot
|USD/t
|01.11.2023
|23639,99
|-0,6%
|-0,1%
|-4,5%
|31,4%
|Cyna 3M
|USD/t
|01.11.2023
|23908,00
|-0,7%
|-0,2%
|-3,6%
|33,0%
|Nikiel spot
|USD/t
|01.11.2023
|17789,00
|-0,6%
|-3,5%
|-40,5%
|-24,3%
|Nikiel 3M
|USD/t
|01.11.2023
|18014,00
|-0,6%
|-3,6%
|-40,0%
|-23,7%
|Cynk spot
|USD/t
|01.11.2023
|2489,99
|3,0%
|-5,8%
|-17,1%
|-10,1%
|Cynk 3M
|USD/t
|01.11.2023
|2500,00
|2,9%
|-5,6%
|-15,9%
|-8,9%
|Uprawnienia EUA do emisji CO2
|EUR/t
|01.11.2023
|78,54
|-0,6%
|-3,8%
|-6,5%
|-1,5%
|Węgiel energetyczny ARA 1Y
|USD/t
|01.11.2023
|118,00
|-1,1%
|-9,2%
|-47,6%
|-47,6%
|Paliwo lotnicze
|USD/t
|01.11.2023
|954,75
|0,4%
|-9,2%
|-3,5%
|-6,4%
|Olej napędowy 0,1 proc.
|USD/t
|01.11.2023
|899,25
|2,1%
|-10,1%
|-2,7%
|-8,1%
