Surowiec Jednostka Data Cena 1D 1M YTD 1Y
Miedź spot USD/t 01.11.2023 8030,00 0,0% -2,2% -4,0% 4,1%
Miedź 3M USD/t 01.11.2023 8109,50 0,0% -1,9% -3,1% 6,0%
Ołów spot USD/t 01.11.2023 2095,24 0,6% -4,8% -10,3% 5,5%
Ołów 3M USD/t 01.11.2023 2104,00 0,9% -3,1% -8,2% 6,2%
Aluminium spot USD/t 01.11.2023 2217,00 -1,0% -4,9% -5,6% -0,7%
Aluminium 3M USD/t 01.11.2023 2236,50 -0,7% -4,7% -6,0% -0,3%
Cyna spot USD/t 01.11.2023 23639,99 -0,6% -0,1% -4,5% 31,4%
Cyna 3M USD/t 01.11.2023 23908,00 -0,7% -0,2% -3,6% 33,0%
Nikiel spot USD/t 01.11.2023 17789,00 -0,6% -3,5% -40,5% -24,3%
Nikiel 3M USD/t 01.11.2023 18014,00 -0,6% -3,6% -40,0% -23,7%
Cynk spot USD/t 01.11.2023 2489,99 3,0% -5,8% -17,1% -10,1%
Cynk 3M USD/t 01.11.2023 2500,00 2,9% -5,6% -15,9% -8,9%
Uprawnienia EUA do emisji CO2 EUR/t 01.11.2023 78,54 -0,6% -3,8% -6,5% -1,5%
Węgiel energetyczny ARA 1Y USD/t 01.11.2023 118,00 -1,1% -9,2% -47,6% -47,6%
Paliwo lotnicze USD/t 01.11.2023 954,75 0,4% -9,2% -3,5% -6,4%
Olej napędowy 0,1 proc. USD/t 01.11.2023 899,25 2,1% -10,1% -2,7% -8,1%