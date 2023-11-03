|Surowiec
|Jednostka
|Data
|Cena
|1D
|1M
|YTD
|1Y
|Miedź spot
|USD/t
|02.11.2023
|8064,00
|0,4%
|1,1%
|-3,6%
|5,2%
|Miedź 3M
|USD/t
|02.11.2023
|8143,00
|0,4%
|1,1%
|-2,7%
|6,8%
|Ołów spot
|USD/t
|02.11.2023
|2115,00
|0,9%
|-2,2%
|-9,5%
|5,7%
|Ołów 3M
|USD/t
|02.11.2023
|2123,00
|0,9%
|-1,1%
|-7,4%
|6,8%
|Aluminium spot
|USD/t
|02.11.2023
|2204,46
|-0,6%
|-3,9%
|-6,2%
|-1,5%
|Aluminium 3M
|USD/t
|02.11.2023
|2227,50
|-0,4%
|-4,0%
|-6,3%
|-1,0%
|Cyna spot
|USD/t
|02.11.2023
|23742,00
|0,4%
|2,3%
|-4,1%
|31,2%
|Cyna 3M
|USD/t
|02.11.2023
|23962,00
|0,2%
|2,0%
|-3,4%
|33,0%
|Nikiel spot
|USD/t
|02.11.2023
|17754,00
|-0,2%
|-4,0%
|-40,6%
|-26,2%
|Nikiel 3M
|USD/t
|02.11.2023
|17979,00
|-0,2%
|-4,1%
|-40,2%
|-25,5%
|Cynk spot
|USD/t
|02.11.2023
|2466,24
|-1,0%
|-4,4%
|-17,9%
|-10,8%
|Cynk 3M
|USD/t
|02.11.2023
|2478,00
|-0,9%
|-4,7%
|-16,6%
|-9,8%
|Uprawnienia EUA do emisji CO2
|EUR/t
|02.11.2023
|78,61
|0,1%
|-2,7%
|-6,4%
|-1,4%
|Węgiel energetyczny ARA 1Y
|USD/t
|02.11.2023
|118,00
|0,0%
|-7,6%
|-47,6%
|-47,6%
|Paliwo lotnicze
|USD/t
|02.11.2023
|975,25
|2,2%
|-3,6%
|-1,4%
|-7,4%
|Olej napędowy 0,1 proc.
|USD/t
|02.11.2023
|920,75
|2,4%
|-5,3%
|-0,4%
|-6,7%
