Surowiec Jednostka Data Cena 1D 1M YTD 1Y
Miedź spot USD/t 02.11.2023 8064,00 0,4% 1,1% -3,6% 5,2%
Miedź 3M USD/t 02.11.2023 8143,00 0,4% 1,1% -2,7% 6,8%
Ołów spot USD/t 02.11.2023 2115,00 0,9% -2,2% -9,5% 5,7%
Ołów 3M USD/t 02.11.2023 2123,00 0,9% -1,1% -7,4% 6,8%
Aluminium spot USD/t 02.11.2023 2204,46 -0,6% -3,9% -6,2% -1,5%
Aluminium 3M USD/t 02.11.2023 2227,50 -0,4% -4,0% -6,3% -1,0%
Cyna spot USD/t 02.11.2023 23742,00 0,4% 2,3% -4,1% 31,2%
Cyna 3M USD/t 02.11.2023 23962,00 0,2% 2,0% -3,4% 33,0%
Nikiel spot USD/t 02.11.2023 17754,00 -0,2% -4,0% -40,6% -26,2%
Nikiel 3M USD/t 02.11.2023 17979,00 -0,2% -4,1% -40,2% -25,5%
Cynk spot USD/t 02.11.2023 2466,24 -1,0% -4,4% -17,9% -10,8%
Cynk 3M USD/t 02.11.2023 2478,00 -0,9% -4,7% -16,6% -9,8%
Uprawnienia EUA do emisji CO2 EUR/t 02.11.2023 78,61 0,1% -2,7% -6,4% -1,4%
Węgiel energetyczny ARA 1Y USD/t 02.11.2023 118,00 0,0% -7,6% -47,6% -47,6%
Paliwo lotnicze USD/t 02.11.2023 975,25 2,2% -3,6% -1,4% -7,4%
Olej napędowy 0,1 proc. USD/t 02.11.2023 920,75 2,4% -5,3% -0,4% -6,7%