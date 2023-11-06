Surowiec Jednostka Data Cena 1D 1M YTD 1Y
Miedź spot USD/t 03.11.2023 8095,70 0,4% 2,1% -3,2% 6,6%
Miedź 3M USD/t 03.11.2023 8175,50 0,4% 2,1% -2,3% 8,1%
Ołów spot USD/t 03.11.2023 2177,25 2,9% 1,8% -6,8% 8,6%
Ołów 3M USD/t 03.11.2023 2171,50 2,3% 2,5% -5,3% 8,8%
Aluminium spot USD/t 03.11.2023 2234,20 1,3% -0,9% -4,9% -0,7%
Aluminium 3M USD/t 03.11.2023 2254,00 1,2% -1,6% -5,2% -0,4%
Cyna spot USD/t 03.11.2023 24110,00 1,5% 2,4% -2,6% 34,6%
Cyna 3M USD/t 03.11.2023 24356,00 1,6% 2,1% -1,8% 37,1%
Nikiel spot USD/t 03.11.2023 17984,50 1,3% -2,5% -39,8% -20,8%
Nikiel 3M USD/t 03.11.2023 18223,00 1,4% -2,7% -39,4% -20,1%
Cynk spot USD/t 03.11.2023 2515,50 2,0% 1,7% -16,2% -8,1%
Cynk 3M USD/t 03.11.2023 2524,50 1,9% 0,9% -15,1% -7,2%
Uprawnienia EUA do emisji CO2 EUR/t 03.11.2023 77,64 -1,2% -2,5% -7,5% -2,2%
Węgiel energetyczny ARA 1Y USD/t 03.11.2023 119,75 1,5% -0,4% -46,8% -46,8%
Paliwo lotnicze USD/t 03.11.2023 954,50 -2,1% -4,9% -3,5% -13,6%
Olej napędowy 0,1 proc. USD/t 03.11.2023 897,50 -2,5% -6,0% -2,9% -13,7%