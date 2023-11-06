|Surowiec
|Jednostka
|Data
|Cena
|1D
|1M
|YTD
|1Y
|Miedź spot
|USD/t
|03.11.2023
|8095,70
|0,4%
|2,1%
|-3,2%
|6,6%
|Miedź 3M
|USD/t
|03.11.2023
|8175,50
|0,4%
|2,1%
|-2,3%
|8,1%
|Ołów spot
|USD/t
|03.11.2023
|2177,25
|2,9%
|1,8%
|-6,8%
|8,6%
|Ołów 3M
|USD/t
|03.11.2023
|2171,50
|2,3%
|2,5%
|-5,3%
|8,8%
|Aluminium spot
|USD/t
|03.11.2023
|2234,20
|1,3%
|-0,9%
|-4,9%
|-0,7%
|Aluminium 3M
|USD/t
|03.11.2023
|2254,00
|1,2%
|-1,6%
|-5,2%
|-0,4%
|Cyna spot
|USD/t
|03.11.2023
|24110,00
|1,5%
|2,4%
|-2,6%
|34,6%
|Cyna 3M
|USD/t
|03.11.2023
|24356,00
|1,6%
|2,1%
|-1,8%
|37,1%
|Nikiel spot
|USD/t
|03.11.2023
|17984,50
|1,3%
|-2,5%
|-39,8%
|-20,8%
|Nikiel 3M
|USD/t
|03.11.2023
|18223,00
|1,4%
|-2,7%
|-39,4%
|-20,1%
|Cynk spot
|USD/t
|03.11.2023
|2515,50
|2,0%
|1,7%
|-16,2%
|-8,1%
|Cynk 3M
|USD/t
|03.11.2023
|2524,50
|1,9%
|0,9%
|-15,1%
|-7,2%
|Uprawnienia EUA do emisji CO2
|EUR/t
|03.11.2023
|77,64
|-1,2%
|-2,5%
|-7,5%
|-2,2%
|Węgiel energetyczny ARA 1Y
|USD/t
|03.11.2023
|119,75
|1,5%
|-0,4%
|-46,8%
|-46,8%
|Paliwo lotnicze
|USD/t
|03.11.2023
|954,50
|-2,1%
|-4,9%
|-3,5%
|-13,6%
|Olej napędowy 0,1 proc.
|USD/t
|03.11.2023
|897,50
|-2,5%
|-6,0%
|-2,9%
|-13,7%
komentarze (0)