|Surowiec
|Jednostka
|Data
|Cena
|1D
|1M
|YTD
|1Y
|Miedź spot
|USD/t
|06.11.2023
|8157,74
|0,8%
|2,3%
|-2,5%
|0,3%
|Miedź 3M
|USD/t
|06.11.2023
|8238,00
|0,8%
|2,4%
|-1,6%
|1,7%
|Ołów spot
|USD/t
|06.11.2023
|2177,50
|0,0%
|-0,3%
|-6,8%
|8,6%
|Ołów 3M
|USD/t
|06.11.2023
|2180,50
|0,4%
|1,7%
|-4,9%
|9,2%
|Aluminium spot
|USD/t
|06.11.2023
|2267,01
|1,5%
|2,8%
|-3,5%
|-3,3%
|Aluminium 3M
|USD/t
|06.11.2023
|2287,50
|1,5%
|2,1%
|-3,8%
|-2,9%
|Cyna spot
|USD/t
|06.11.2023
|24416,00
|1,3%
|0,3%
|-1,4%
|28,6%
|Cyna 3M
|USD/t
|06.11.2023
|24665,00
|1,3%
|0,1%
|-0,6%
|30,7%
|Nikiel spot
|USD/t
|06.11.2023
|18200,00
|1,2%
|-0,6%
|-39,1%
|-23,3%
|Nikiel 3M
|USD/t
|06.11.2023
|18445,00
|1,2%
|-0,7%
|-38,6%
|-22,5%
|Cynk spot
|USD/t
|06.11.2023
|2562,75
|1,9%
|3,3%
|-14,7%
|-11,4%
|Cynk 3M
|USD/t
|06.11.2023
|2573,00
|1,9%
|2,6%
|-13,4%
|-10,5%
|Uprawnienia EUA do emisji CO2
|EUR/t
|06.11.2023
|75,84
|-2,3%
|-5,7%
|-9,7%
|-4,7%
|Węgiel energetyczny ARA 1Y
|USD/t
|06.11.2023
|111,50
|-6,9%
|-5,9%
|-50,4%
|-46,4%
|Paliwo lotnicze
|USD/t
|06.11.2023
|962,75
|0,9%
|4,5%
|-2,7%
|-16,8%
|Olej napędowy 0,1 proc.
|USD/t
|06.11.2023
|895,75
|-0,2%
|2,5%
|-3,1%
|-14,7%
