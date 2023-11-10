|Surowiec
|Jednostka
|Data
|Cena
|1D
|1M
|YTD
|1Y
|Miedź spot
|USD/t
|09.11.2023
|8068,11
|0,1%
|0,4%
|-3,5%
|-0,6%
|Miedź 3M
|USD/t
|09.11.2023
|8147,00
|0,1%
|0,5%
|-2,7%
|0,5%
|Ołów spot
|USD/t
|09.11.2023
|2197,80
|0,3%
|1,8%
|-5,9%
|5,4%
|Ołów 3M
|USD/t
|09.11.2023
|2190,00
|0,0%
|2,8%
|-4,5%
|5,4%
|Aluminium spot
|USD/t
|09.11.2023
|2230,20
|-0,8%
|1,0%
|-5,1%
|-3,2%
|Aluminium 3M
|USD/t
|09.11.2023
|2242,50
|-0,9%
|0,0%
|-5,7%
|-3,3%
|Cyna spot
|USD/t
|09.11.2023
|24605,00
|-0,3%
|-1,0%
|-0,6%
|23,0%
|Cyna 3M
|USD/t
|09.11.2023
|24839,00
|-0,2%
|-1,2%
|0,1%
|25,3%
|Nikiel spot
|USD/t
|09.11.2023
|17583,50
|-1,5%
|-5,8%
|-41,2%
|-28,5%
|Nikiel 3M
|USD/t
|09.11.2023
|17813,00
|-1,6%
|-5,9%
|-40,7%
|-27,8%
|Cynk spot
|USD/t
|09.11.2023
|2599,20
|-0,3%
|4,7%
|-13,5%
|-9,3%
|Cynk 3M
|USD/t
|09.11.2023
|2602,50
|-0,3%
|3,6%
|-12,4%
|-8,8%
|Uprawnienia EUA do emisji CO2
|EUR/t
|09.11.2023
|77,38
|2,2%
|-5,3%
|-7,8%
|1,9%
|Węgiel energetyczny ARA 1Y
|USD/t
|07.11.2023
|109,50
|-1,8%
|-7,6%
|-51,3%
|-47,4%
|Paliwo lotnicze
|USD/t
|09.11.2023
|887,00
|-3,0%
|-6,0%
|-10,3%
|-18,6%
|Olej napędowy 0,1 proc.
|USD/t
|09.11.2023
|807,50
|-3,4%
|-10,1%
|-12,6%
|-17,2%
