Surowiec Jednostka Data Cena 1D 1M YTD 1Y
Miedź spot USD/t 09.11.2023 8068,11 0,1% 0,4% -3,5% -0,6%
Miedź 3M USD/t 09.11.2023 8147,00 0,1% 0,5% -2,7% 0,5%
Ołów spot USD/t 09.11.2023 2197,80 0,3% 1,8% -5,9% 5,4%
Ołów 3M USD/t 09.11.2023 2190,00 0,0% 2,8% -4,5% 5,4%
Aluminium spot USD/t 09.11.2023 2230,20 -0,8% 1,0% -5,1% -3,2%
Aluminium 3M USD/t 09.11.2023 2242,50 -0,9% 0,0% -5,7% -3,3%
Cyna spot USD/t 09.11.2023 24605,00 -0,3% -1,0% -0,6% 23,0%
Cyna 3M USD/t 09.11.2023 24839,00 -0,2% -1,2% 0,1% 25,3%
Nikiel spot USD/t 09.11.2023 17583,50 -1,5% -5,8% -41,2% -28,5%
Nikiel 3M USD/t 09.11.2023 17813,00 -1,6% -5,9% -40,7% -27,8%
Cynk spot USD/t 09.11.2023 2599,20 -0,3% 4,7% -13,5% -9,3%
Cynk 3M USD/t 09.11.2023 2602,50 -0,3% 3,6% -12,4% -8,8%
Uprawnienia EUA do emisji CO2 EUR/t 09.11.2023 77,38 2,2% -5,3% -7,8% 1,9%
Węgiel energetyczny ARA 1Y USD/t 07.11.2023 109,50 -1,8% -7,6% -51,3% -47,4%
Paliwo lotnicze USD/t 09.11.2023 887,00 -3,0% -6,0% -10,3% -18,6%
Olej napędowy 0,1 proc. USD/t 09.11.2023 807,50 -3,4% -10,1% -12,6% -17,2%