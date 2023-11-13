|Surowiec
|Jednostka
|Data
|Cena
|1D
|1M
|YTD
|1Y
|Miedź spot
|USD/t
|10.11.2023
|7954,69
|-1,4%
|0,1%
|-4,9%
|-4,0%
|Miedź 3M
|USD/t
|10.11.2023
|8035,50
|-1,4%
|0,2%
|-4,0%
|-2,9%
|Ołów spot
|USD/t
|10.11.2023
|2183,83
|-0,6%
|2,8%
|-6,5%
|4,0%
|Ołów 3M
|USD/t
|10.11.2023
|2180,00
|-0,5%
|3,7%
|-4,9%
|3,9%
|Aluminium spot
|USD/t
|10.11.2023
|2203,50
|-1,2%
|1,1%
|-6,2%
|-4,6%
|Aluminium 3M
|USD/t
|10.11.2023
|2215,00
|-1,2%
|0,1%
|-6,9%
|-4,8%
|Cyna spot
|USD/t
|10.11.2023
|24339,00
|-1,1%
|-0,3%
|-1,7%
|18,4%
|Cyna 3M
|USD/t
|10.11.2023
|24603,00
|-1,0%
|-0,4%
|-0,8%
|21,1%
|Nikiel spot
|USD/t
|10.11.2023
|17025,50
|-3,2%
|-7,5%
|-43,0%
|-34,1%
|Nikiel 3M
|USD/t
|10.11.2023
|17257,00
|-3,1%
|-7,6%
|-42,6%
|-33,5%
|Cynk spot
|USD/t
|10.11.2023
|2557,35
|-1,6%
|4,7%
|-14,8%
|-11,8%
|Cynk 3M
|USD/t
|10.11.2023
|2562,00
|-1,6%
|3,6%
|-13,8%
|-11,2%
|Uprawnienia EUA do emisji CO2
|EUR/t
|10.11.2023
|78,70
|1,7%
|-7,2%
|-6,3%
|3,3%
|Węgiel energetyczny ARA 1Y
|USD/t
|07.11.2023
|109,50
|-1,8%
|-7,6%
|-51,3%
|-47,4%
|Paliwo lotnicze
|USD/t
|09.11.2023
|887,00
|-3,0%
|-6,0%
|-10,3%
|-18,6%
|Olej napędowy 0,1 proc.
|USD/t
|09.11.2023
|807,50
|-3,4%
|-10,1%
|-12,6%
|-17,2%
