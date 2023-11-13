Surowiec Jednostka Data Cena 1D 1M YTD 1Y
Miedź spot USD/t 10.11.2023 7954,69 -1,4% 0,1% -4,9% -4,0%
Miedź 3M USD/t 10.11.2023 8035,50 -1,4% 0,2% -4,0% -2,9%
Ołów spot USD/t 10.11.2023 2183,83 -0,6% 2,8% -6,5% 4,0%
Ołów 3M USD/t 10.11.2023 2180,00 -0,5% 3,7% -4,9% 3,9%
Aluminium spot USD/t 10.11.2023 2203,50 -1,2% 1,1% -6,2% -4,6%
Aluminium 3M USD/t 10.11.2023 2215,00 -1,2% 0,1% -6,9% -4,8%
Cyna spot USD/t 10.11.2023 24339,00 -1,1% -0,3% -1,7% 18,4%
Cyna 3M USD/t 10.11.2023 24603,00 -1,0% -0,4% -0,8% 21,1%
Nikiel spot USD/t 10.11.2023 17025,50 -3,2% -7,5% -43,0% -34,1%
Nikiel 3M USD/t 10.11.2023 17257,00 -3,1% -7,6% -42,6% -33,5%
Cynk spot USD/t 10.11.2023 2557,35 -1,6% 4,7% -14,8% -11,8%
Cynk 3M USD/t 10.11.2023 2562,00 -1,6% 3,6% -13,8% -11,2%
Uprawnienia EUA do emisji CO2 EUR/t 10.11.2023 78,70 1,7% -7,2% -6,3% 3,3%
Węgiel energetyczny ARA 1Y USD/t 07.11.2023 109,50 -1,8% -7,6% -51,3% -47,4%
Paliwo lotnicze USD/t 09.11.2023 887,00 -3,0% -6,0% -10,3% -18,6%
Olej napędowy 0,1 proc. USD/t 09.11.2023 807,50 -3,4% -10,1% -12,6% -17,2%