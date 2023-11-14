|Surowiec
|Jednostka
|Data
|Cena
|1D
|1M
|YTD
|1Y
|Miedź spot
|USD/t
|13.11.2023
|8081,25
|1,6%
|2,6%
|-3,4%
|-4,9%
|Miedź 3M
|USD/t
|13.11.2023
|8167,00
|1,6%
|2,7%
|-2,4%
|-3,8%
|Ołów spot
|USD/t
|13.11.2023
|2167,01
|-0,8%
|5,0%
|-7,3%
|0,1%
|Ołów 3M
|USD/t
|13.11.2023
|2170,00
|-0,5%
|6,3%
|-5,4%
|0,4%
|Aluminium spot
|USD/t
|13.11.2023
|2208,95
|0,2%
|1,7%
|-6,0%
|-9,7%
|Aluminium 3M
|USD/t
|13.11.2023
|2223,50
|0,4%
|1,1%
|-6,5%
|-9,7%
|Cyna spot
|USD/t
|13.11.2023
|24623,00
|1,2%
|-0,5%
|-0,5%
|14,5%
|Cyna 3M
|USD/t
|13.11.2023
|24923,00
|1,3%
|-0,7%
|0,5%
|16,9%
|Nikiel spot
|USD/t
|13.11.2023
|17167,00
|0,8%
|-6,1%
|-42,6%
|-36,1%
|Nikiel 3M
|USD/t
|13.11.2023
|17398,00
|0,8%
|-6,2%
|-42,1%
|-35,4%
|Cynk spot
|USD/t
|13.11.2023
|2540,00
|-0,7%
|4,8%
|-15,4%
|-16,6%
|Cynk 3M
|USD/t
|13.11.2023
|2553,00
|-0,4%
|4,4%
|-14,1%
|-15,6%
|Uprawnienia EUA do emisji CO2
|EUR/t
|13.11.2023
|77,48
|-1,6%
|-9,9%
|-7,7%
|-1,8%
|Węgiel energetyczny ARA 1Y
|USD/t
|13.11.2023
|110,50
|0,9%
|-16,9%
|-50,9%
|-46,9%
|Paliwo lotnicze
|USD/t
|13.11.2023
|916,00
|3,3%
|-9,8%
|-7,4%
|-16,4%
|Olej napędowy 0,1 proc.
|USD/t
|13.11.2023
|809,00
|0,2%
|-12,7%
|-12,4%
|-16,0%
