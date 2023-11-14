Surowiec Jednostka Data Cena 1D 1M YTD 1Y
Miedź spot USD/t 13.11.2023 8081,25 1,6% 2,6% -3,4% -4,9%
Miedź 3M USD/t 13.11.2023 8167,00 1,6% 2,7% -2,4% -3,8%
Ołów spot USD/t 13.11.2023 2167,01 -0,8% 5,0% -7,3% 0,1%
Ołów 3M USD/t 13.11.2023 2170,00 -0,5% 6,3% -5,4% 0,4%
Aluminium spot USD/t 13.11.2023 2208,95 0,2% 1,7% -6,0% -9,7%
Aluminium 3M USD/t 13.11.2023 2223,50 0,4% 1,1% -6,5% -9,7%
Cyna spot USD/t 13.11.2023 24623,00 1,2% -0,5% -0,5% 14,5%
Cyna 3M USD/t 13.11.2023 24923,00 1,3% -0,7% 0,5% 16,9%
Nikiel spot USD/t 13.11.2023 17167,00 0,8% -6,1% -42,6% -36,1%
Nikiel 3M USD/t 13.11.2023 17398,00 0,8% -6,2% -42,1% -35,4%
Cynk spot USD/t 13.11.2023 2540,00 -0,7% 4,8% -15,4% -16,6%
Cynk 3M USD/t 13.11.2023 2553,00 -0,4% 4,4% -14,1% -15,6%
Uprawnienia EUA do emisji CO2 EUR/t 13.11.2023 77,48 -1,6% -9,9% -7,7% -1,8%
Węgiel energetyczny ARA 1Y USD/t 13.11.2023 110,50 0,9% -16,9% -50,9% -46,9%
Paliwo lotnicze USD/t 13.11.2023 916,00 3,3% -9,8% -7,4% -16,4%
Olej napędowy 0,1 proc. USD/t 13.11.2023 809,00 0,2% -12,7% -12,4% -16,0%